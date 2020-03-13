Goodhue County townships held elections on Tuesday, March 10. The day proved to be one for incumbents.

Belle Creek

Steve McNamara was elected clerk with 51 votes. Chad Ryan won the supervisor race with 50 votes. Heather Arndt received five votes for supervisor. Both McNamara and Ryan were incumbents.

Belvidere

Patricia Stemmann won the clerk election and Brandon Schafer won the supervisor race. Stemmann was an incumbent and both individuals ran without an opponent.

Cannon Falls

Ray Otto won the supervisor election with 22 votes. Otto was the incumbent and ran without an opponent.

Featherstone

Chuck Schwartau was elected clerk and Carl Bang was elected supervisor. Both candidates received 28 votes and were running unopposed. Both were incumbents.

Goodhue

Brenda Hinsch was elected clerk and George Raasch won the supervisor race. Raasch was the incumbent and both individuals ran without an opponent. Ten people voted in the election.

Hay Creek

Marilyn Schilling was elected clerk and Susan Cushing was elected supervisor. Both candidates received 12 votes, ran unopposed and were incumbents.

Leon

Sandy Hanson, an incumbent, won the clerk position when receiving 17 votes. Steve Haggstrom was a write-in candidate for the supervisor position and won with 15 votes.

Minneola

Sarah Pettit was elected clerk and William Budensidk was elected supervisor. Both candidates were incumbents and ran without an opponent.

Pine Island

David Arndt won the clerk race with 22 votes. Adam Miller received one write-in vote for the clerk position. Richard Miller won the election for supervisor with 20 votes. Arndt and Miller were both incumbents and ran unopposed.

Roscoe

Susan Ecker was elected clerk and Brian Hoven was elected supervisor. Both candidates received 10 votes. The candidates were incumbents and ran unopposed.

Vasa

James Hedeen was elected clerk with 14 votes and Mike Carlson was elected supervisor with 15 votes. Both candidates were incumbents and ran unopposed.

Wacouta

Laan Dommer won the clerk election with 15 votes and John Plehal won the supervisor election with 15 votes. Both candidates were incumbents and ran unopposed.

Warsaw

Darla Frandrup was elected clerk and Larry Madsen was elected supervisor. Both candidates were incumbents and ran unopposed.

Welch

Ken Slingsby won the clerk election after receiving 18 votes. Dan Bauer received 19 votes and won the supervisor race. Both candidates were incumbents and ran unopposed.

Zumbrota

Laurie Hoernemann was elected clerk and Roger Ballstadt was elected supervisor. Both individuals received 19 votes. The candidates were also both incumbents and ran unopposed.

Not all townships had reported results by press time.