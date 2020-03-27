Four candidates are running for three open seats on the North Hudson Village Board. The Star-Observer asked each candidate the following questions:

1. Why are you running for North Hudson Village Board?

2. Identify and elaborate on any issues facing the village board which you feel to be important.

Frank Halvorson

Age: 51

Residence: 504 Sommers Landing Road N.

Occupation: City of Hudson employee for fire, public works and water

Education: grad of Chippewa Valley Tech College in Eau Claire

Civic involvement: Volunteer firefighter

Family: Wife Bonnie, two stepchildren Chad and Amie and step grandchildren Ian and Paige, Tyler and Addison

1. With my experience, I believe I can help the village run better.

2. All issues are important. The most important ones are the ones that you don’t see coming that you have to deal with.

Philip Matz (i)

Age: 46

Residence: 606 4th St N - North Hudson, WI 54016

Occupation: Facilities Specialist

Education: BS Healthcare Administration, AA Business Administration

Civic involvement: 2018-2020 North Hudson Village Board, North Hudson Public Safety Committee 2019 – 2020, Public Works Committee 2018 - 2020

Family: Marnie Matz (superwife), Gavin Matz (son/18), Hudson Matz (son/17)

1. Some of the wonderful residents of North Hudson approached me in 2017 asking if I would represent them as a board member for the Village. After winning in 2018 I found that there were parts of this experience that are very rewarding. Now that I am integrated into the Village Board there are several projects that would like to see come to fruition should I win a sophomore term. I believe my blue-collar experiences help bring value and a unique problem-solving approach to the board. I am looking forward to another year should the residents choose to vote for me.

2. The most looming public facing issue coming in the next term is the 2021 6th Street or Highway 35 road project. The Lake Malibu bridge is the main artery for the residents and businesses of the Village. This will disrupt people’s daily routine as traffic is rerouted, challenge emergency services, and business will be stressed. Another thing the Board should be focused on is village employee training. I believe that continued training and proper tools/equipment for the Village employees is the key for that success. If the Village staff has the knowledge and tools, they can act or react much more nimbly without the help of outside resources. This type of management keeps our infrastructure running, our paperwork moving more quickly, and the responsiveness of our emergency services operating at peak efficiency.

Bryan Pike (i)

Age: 61

Residence: 4th Street North Hudson

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor Degree - Pastoral Major

Civic involvement: Village Board 5 years,

Committees: Finance, Public Safety, Public Works (Chair), Cable Board

Family: Married 44 years to High School Sweetheart, 6 kids

1. I believe in Plan, Plan, Plan, and keeping taxes down. Schools and library need more funding, causing other taxes to go up. We need to keep Village taxes down to fund those other needs. If we’re doing it right, things are maintained properly and we know what major spending we need 5 years out. Since I’ve been on Public Works we have reduced that budget from $430k to $325k with better service. We continue to develop a good Public Works team.

In my past I started a church and was pastor for 9 years. Before retirement I ran the western U.S. in Information Technology for a Fortune 500 Company with 200 employees under me as VP of IT. After my dad died, my Alzheimer's mom came to live with us so we could care for her. These experiences prepared me to help our Village! My wife and I love it here and love the residents.

2. A. We have the 2021 Hwy 35 Project coming that was recently in this paper.

B. We have a 2022 Wisconsin Street project and possible installation of a new water pipe upgrade under Lake Mallalieu connecting North Hudson and Hudson.

C. While we have upgraded our 37 year old Lift Stations over the past couple of years, there are still more Water and Sewer pipes that are outdated and need to be upgraded. Part of the 5 year plan.

D. We have some large retaining walls that will need to be upgraded to keep in place.

E. We are excited about many idea's coming from the Village like pickle ball courts, a future community center, more movies in the park, and Pepper Fest getting better every year!

F. Continue to improve our parks.

Tim Zais (i)

Age: 57

Residence: 629 Cherry Circle N.

Occupation: Risk Compliance Manager

Education: BA Management of Informational Systems

Civic involvement: Current Trustee of Village of North Hudson, Chair of Public Safety, President of the North Hudson Pepper Festival, Involved in North Hudson Neighborhood Watch

Family: Wife – Diane of 34 years; Three Daughters Allison (Kyle), Megan (Ryan), Claire and one grandson Blake.

1. Since living in North Hudson for over 30 years I’ve always been involved with the community. I was approached 5 years ago to run for a trustee position and I’ve enjoyed my past two terms. I feel fortunate to live in this great community and I’ll do whatever I can to maintain its characteristics. But I also feel there are opportunities to add to this Village that will only enhance what we have today.

2. The construction of HWY 35/6th street is an impacting issue and we should all be considerate on how this will affect our businesses all along that access. Our community should also be aware of how the appearance after will change, trees removed and the sidewalks.