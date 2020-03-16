CANNON FALLS -- Richard Samuelson served on the Goodhue County Board for 20 years and, before that, 10 years on the county’s Planning Advisory Commission. He made a lot of friends

On Friday, March 13, Samuelson died from cancer.

Dan Rechtzigel is a teacher at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. He served on the County Board with Samuelson.

“Richard was a true gentleman and public servant," Rechtzigel said. "He always put the needs and interests of the people of Goodhue County first. He was always very fair and willing to listen to other points of view. What I really admired about Richard was his passion for planning for the future. He was significantly older than me, but he cared just as much about what Goodhue County would look like in 50 years. He was both a colleague and a friend.”

Scott Arneson, Goodhue County’s administrator. wrote about Samuelson:

“Richard was a very special friend and public servant that will be remembered for his dedication to good government and public service with specific accomplishments in transportation, parks, trails, and health and human services. His specific accomplishments on Highway 52, Lake Byllesby Park, Cannon Valley Trail and innovation in health and human services will have long term impacts for Goodhue County.”

Jim Bryant also served on the Goodhue County Board with Samuelson. He said the two became friends.

"Richard had a strong passion for transportation. He was easy to approach and had a calm demeanor about himself. He was always willing to listen and stand up for what he felt was right and needed," Bryant said. "He kept the whole county in mind when making a decision. He was a strong supporter of not standing still and keeping the county going forward.

While on the board and during his multiple terms as Goodhue County Board’s president, Samuelson represented District 2, which includes Cannon Falls. Brad Anderson won the District 2 seat after Samuelson retired.

“Richard’s legacy in Goodhue County is far reaching with transportation, health and human services, the county fair, parks and trails and the Adult Detention Center construction," Anderson said. "Many at the Association of Minnesota County events to this day ask about Richard, his leadership on transportation issues at the state level was well respected. I knew following Richard in representing District 2 there would be big shoes to fill, after five plus years they are still extremely loose fitting. We should all aspire to be a true leader like him, he will be missed by many.”