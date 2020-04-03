NEW RICHMOND -- Long ago and far away in a place called Minong, Wisconsin, Illinoisan Michelle Schoknecht met Minnesotan Tim Scanlan at Birch Trail Camp for Girls. Little did the two summer camp counselors realize it, but four short years later they would be dating, then married, then parents of Maggie.

That was fast! Let’s rewind for just a moment.

Michelle Schoknecht grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois, attended high school in Skokie, liked college so much she attended three, ultimately graduating from Clayton College with a degree in outdoor education.

A job fair led to her employment at Birch Trail at age 18 where summer camp made a big impression on her.

“I stayed for the next 13 summers," she said.

Birch Trail is a private for-profit camp that caters to families with means. Sessions run from four to eight weeks. Campers come from 50 cities, 25 states and five countries, all girls. The goal is to unplug, broaden your experience and make new friends all in the great outdoors.

It was a great place to start a career in outdoor education, learn the ropes, assume more responsibility with seniority and start a family, she said, but Tim, Michelle and Maggie were year round residents of the 480 acre camp. Except for the summer months, they were pretty much alone including all winter. When Maggie wanted to play, it was her, the dogs and the back 40.

“It was a really great camp but it was exactly what led us to New Richmond," Scanlan said. "We needed a community to raise Maggie in."

The Scanlans knew three things: they were ready for a change; they liked small town Wisconsin; and they needed work with a different purpose. As she put it, “I had always just been called to work for a nonprofit.”

Leaving behind a legacy that included Scanlan Circle hiking path and Uncle Tim’s Cabin, the Scanlans went in search of their next adventure.

Their search led Michelle to a startup nonprofit Odayin. “Odayin” is Ojibwa for heart. Camp Odayin serves kids with heart disease. Although camps take place at a number of different locations, the organization is just across the river in Oakdale, Minnesota.

The search also landed the Scanlans in New Richmond, their home of nearly 16 years.

“One of the things that sold us on New Richmond was, I grew up going to Catholic schools, so I was looking for that in a community. In New Richmond, I found this traditional small town environment with a main street and it had a really great, affordable, Catholic school,” Scanlan said.

Six weeks after their arrival in New Richmond, Maggie was joined by brother Shamus and eventually by sister Piper.

From counselor to clerk

Scanlan worked part time in the summer for Camp Odayin and supplemented her income with part time work for The American Camp Association.

As assistant director at Camp Odayin, Scanlan employed all of her camp management skills and added fundraising and volunteer recruitment to her resume. For the ACA, Scanlan grew from registering 300 new campers and 100 staff a season to planning conferences and events on a much larger scale in multiple locations and accommodating hundreds of participants per event.

Both jobs prepared Scanlan for her introduction to Rob Kreibich and the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce, she just did not know it at the time.

“ got experience in fundraising and planning events and conferences for a large member organization. That was very similar to a chamber. I loved it. My brain was very happy in all of those details,” Scanlan said.

When the chamber decided to take on a full-time assistant, Scanlan was in the right place at the right time with the right skills.

“I had been immersed in the community raising my kids here, so when the chamber job opened, somebody on the board said, 'It might not seem like this is what you should be doing, but you should be doing this,'" Scanlan.

Scanlan was peripherally familiar with the chamber. She knew several board members and a number of member businesses. She had walked in parades, attended the Park Art Fair and Fun Fest.

“All of these events that I would have the opportunity to help develop, I had been going to for years,” Scanlan said..

Scanlan was hired and the rest is a history as everyone in New Richmond is familiar with Network New Richmond, Chamber Coffee, Cabin Fever Classic, Maplefest, Hometown Holiday, Women’s Business Expo, State of the City, Spring Sparkler Golf Outing, Packer Tailgate with Chris Kroeze and more.

During her tenure, membership grew from slightly more than 300 members to 425 .

Even as she carried out her chamber duties, Scanlan volunteered on the New Richmond Plan Commission and was one of 24 citizen members of the Community Action Plan Committee responsible for developing the city’s award-winning comprehensive plan in 2017.

“I really think you should be involved in the city you live in at whatever level you can,” Scanlan said.

By the time the city clerk position opened up, Scanlan was known in the community and known by the community. Her husband had also found a job contributing to the welfare of community members at Grace Place. Scanlan knew from her previous interactions with City staff, this was the job she wanted.

“I saw the position opening and as I was looking at it I thought, 'That sounds like me,'” she said.

Kreibich, who had spent his fair share of time in government, agreed. He told her, ”That’s a great thing. You Should do that.”

Turned out, they were both right.

Scanlan started with the city at the end of January and officially became the clerk on March 9.

“I knew I really loved the group of people who worked for the city. Mike (Darrow) sets the tone of really caring for its employees and there’s a lot of big thinkers. You get to think outside the box. It’s not putting a kayak in a pool, but you get to look at things differently," she said. "It’s a really exciting time to be a part of this city team. I love serving the community so now I get to do it even bigger."