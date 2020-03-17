RED WING — The city suspended public access to facilities as of today, March 17, as health officials continued to urge the importance of social distancing to stem the tide of the new coronavirus.

No interruptions were expected in core city services, including police and fire departments, garbage pickup and infrastructure maintenance, according to a news release.

"The City of Red Wing recognizes that the closure of public facilities and curtailing some municipal services will cause inconvenience for members of our community; we believe these decisions are in the best interest of our community as a whole," the news release states. "During this time, staff will be performing extra cleaning of City buildings in anticipation of welcoming the public back into these spaces as soon as it is practical."

Read the full statement here: http://www.red-wing.org/DocumentCenter/View/3272/2020_03_16CityofRedWingFacilities

The city will post updates at http://www.red-wing.org.

The announcement came a day after Red Wing Public Library was closed. Digital resources are available at https://redwing.lib.mn.us/online-resources.

