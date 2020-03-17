COTTAGE GROVE -- Cottage Grove has closed several venues in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Cottage Grove Ice Arena, River Oaks Golf Course and the the Eagles Bar and Grill will be closed through March 29. They also have canceled all facility rentals.

However, police, fire, snow removal and other essential services will continue, communications manager Scott Seroka said.

Until further notice, the public will not be able to access the lobbies of City Hall and the Public Safety department at 12800 Ravine Parkway, or the lobby of the Public Works Department at 8625 East Point Douglas Road. Residents should use the drop box outside to deposit utility payments, building permit fees or applications.

Payments can also be made by mail, online by or by phone. Customer Service representatives are still available 8:30 am-4:30 pm.

The City will continue building inspections, but only on new construction and unoccupied structures.

Residents with other questions are encouraged to call the city's main number at 651-458-2800

Mayor Myron Bailey and City Council declared a state of emergency March 16. It's not as drastic as it sounds, Seroka said. The move is intended to enable readiness and speed up responses should a crisis occur.

This story is developing.

