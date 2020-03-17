NEW RICHMOND —Police and fire department lobbies closed to the public Tuesday, March 17, with limited Civic Center hours planned for mid week as the city follows recommendations from health officials stressing the importance of social distancing to stem the tide of the new coronavirus.

According to a news release:

Police Department Lobby: Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Fire Hall Lobby: Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Civic Center: Limited public hours beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Public hours shall be Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Limited public hours beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Public hours shall be Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday Memorial Library: Closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

"At this time, it is our intention to maintain all essential/critical city functions with our employees continuing in their normal capacity while working remotely and/or within the facilities closed to the public. Residents will see no change in the level of essential services provided for public safety (police, fire, and ambulance)," the news release states.

Other changes include:

Municipal court proceedings are postponed through March. Citations will remain as open cases. Notices will be sent by mail when new court dates have been determined.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging anyone who is concerned about Coronavirus COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the April 7 th Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. Find more at https://myvote.wi.gov.

Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. Find more at https://myvote.wi.gov. The Aging & Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County will not host onsite meals at the Senior Center location in the basement of the Civic Center. A pick-up option will be made available. Participants must call the Senior Center (715-888-1205) at least 24 hours in advance to reserve a meal. Participants will need to receive their meal at the door of the Civic Center. All social programs (e.g. bingo, cards) are canceled.

The city of New Richmond will provide updates at https://www.newrichmondwi.gov.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.