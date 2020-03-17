HUDSON — Mayor Rich O’Connor in a letter March 16 asked residents to avoid visiting City Hall in person.

The city will reduce staffing at City Hall starting Wednesday, March 18, with most employees working from home.

“We are not turning visitors away from City Hall but understand that we will only have limited staff on-site,” O’Connor said in the letter.

City functions will continue.

Phone calls and emails to the city will still be answered by staff. Utility bills can be paid online, dropped off in drop boxes or sent through mail. Permits will still be processed.

“We will continue to conduct business as usual, just in a different way,” O’Connor said.

Other city updates include:

All committee and commission meetings have been canceled. The council will still meet, with its next meeting set for March 23. Social distancing will be practiced at meetings.

Requesting an absentee ballot for the April 7 election us encouraged. A request can be made online at myvote.wi.gov or by calling the clerk’s office at 715-386-4765 for assistance.

Parking downtown will be free for the immediate future, according to the letter. Parking staff is being reassigned to more critical duties.

The Hudson Area Public Library closed March 16, with plans to reopen April 6.

