HASTINGS — Dakota County has declared an emergency in response to COVID-19 and will close all public-facing county services beginning Wednesday, March 18. The closure will be in effect at least through Wednesday, April 1.

The closure includes all library locations, service and license centers, park buildings, and in-person appointments such as for social services and public assistance. Front desk and walk-up services are suspended, and county staff will work with clients to reschedule in-person appointments.

"Protecting the public and our staff is our priority in this unprecedented time," said Dakota County Board Chair Mike Slavik in a press release. " Counties provide critical services to residents, and we will continue to do so in different ways, such as by phone or email. We're asking for your patience as we plan quickly to continue to serve our residents safely and efficiently."

County staff are developing alternative ways to provide services and will update the public as new information becomes available.

Facilities closed to the public include:

Administration Center in Hastings, Northern Service Center in West St. Paul, Western Service Center in Apple Valley

County license centers

All nine county library locations

Park facilities including Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, Schaar’s Bluff Gathering Center, Dakota Lodge, Camp Spring Lake Retreat Center and Camp Sacagawea. Parks, trails and bathrooms remain open

The CareerForce location at Northern Service Center

The Dakota County Board will meet by teleconference Friday, March 20 to ratify the emergency declaration.

