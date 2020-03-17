Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the closure of all restaurants and bars in Wisconsin except for takeout and delivery during a media briefing Tuesday, March 17.

Evers also signed an order directing the Department of Health Services to prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people in the state, effective 5 p.m. March 17. The order does make exceptions for critical functions including transportation, childcare, law enforcement, military and more.

"Stay home if you can," Evers said. "There are workers on the front line who can't stay home."

READ MORE: A running list of restaurants offering free student meals in the RiverTown region | Volunteer Virus Response Team forming in River Falls | As communities hunker down, Red Cross faces severe blood shortage. Here's how to help

The move followed a similar declaration Monday by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Wisconsin now has 72 positive tests, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.

There is evidence of community spread in the state in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties. Community spread means people have tested positive and have had no exposures to known cases or did not travel to locations with known community transmission, Palm said.

The state will be repealing the one-week waiting period for unemployment compensation.

The governor has also directed state agencies to support the election commission in any way possible. Evers said Wisconsin makes it easy to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election. About 500,000 requests are already pending.

Evers reminded people to be good neighbors - keep kids at home if possible, wash hands, donate blood and to food pantries and buy only what is need, don't stockpile.

This is a developing story.

