NEW RICHMOND — In the ongoing effort to keep citizens informed about the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Tuesday, March 17, that Public Works crews will construct weather proof mobile aid stations located strategically around the city.

The stations will house donated books and supplies. Officials ask that citizens be reasonable when utilizing station resources. Watch for updates specifying the locations of the stations.

The city is also planning to locate mobile hotspots nearby the mobile stations to provide broadband connectivity to citizens for free. Social distancing will be encouraged at all locations.

City staff will be compiling an outreach list of vulnerable community members to be added to the New Richmond Strong list. Folks who may not have family in the area or who could simply use a call, will receive a weekly call from a staff member. To sign up, contact Beth Thompson at 715-243-0402 or bthompson@newrichmondwi.gov , Jennifer Rickard at 715-243-0446 or jenniferr@newrichmondlibrary.org or Mike Darrow at 715-243-0401 or mdarrow@newrichmondwi.gov.

Business outreach

The city will conduct one-on-one phone calls with businesses owners to discuss their specific needs, answer questions and outline procedures as needed. Any business that has specific concerns or questions can contact City Administrator Mike Darrow at mdarrow@newrichmondwi.gov, Community Development Director Beth Thompson at bthompson@newrichmondwi.gov or Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld at nwiedenfeld@newrichmondwi.gov.

Other changes

The Civic Center will be the formal hub of government in the city; however, lobby access will be restricted for only emergency management issues and/or shelter.

Residents are strongly encouraged to pay utility bills by mail, via the Civic Center drop boxes or by utilizing the online payment portal found on the New Richmond Utilities website.

Municipal court payments can also be made via the Civic Center drop boxes or the city of New Richmond website.

Residents will see no change in the level of essential services provided for public safety, the city said.

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County will not host onsite meals at the Senior Center location in the basement of the Civic Center. A pick-up option will be made available. Participants must call the Senior Center (715-888-1205) at least 24 hours in advance to reserve a meal. Participants will need to receive their meal at the door of the Civic Center. All social programs (e.g. bingo, cards) are canceled.

Municipal court proceedings for the remainder of March 2020 have been postponed. Citations will remain as open cases. Notices will be sent by mail when new court dates have been determined.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging anyone who is concerned about Coronavirus COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the April 7th Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. If your name or address has changed since you voted last, you will need to register with your current information. Please check your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov . You may register to vote through Wednesday, March 18th. Once registered, you may request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballot requests must be received by the City Clerk by April 2nd. For voting information and ballots, residents will be utilizing just the lobby of the Civic Center. All customers of the Civic Center must follow protocol.

Police Department Lobby: Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Fire Hall Lobby: Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Friday Memorial Library: Closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Officials continue to encourage residents to sign up for the city’s direct alert system, Alert New Richmond: www.smart911.com/smart911/registration

The city will continue to use social media channels including Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofNewRichmond and its YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/NewRichmond to communicate the latest developments.

