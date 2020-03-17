WOODBURY, Minn. — Woodbury City Hall, public works and public safety buildings will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, in response to public health guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic .

A council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, in City Hall will take place as normal "to conduct essential business on the agenda," an email from the city said. The meeting will remain open to the public, but extra space will be provided to help enforce social distancing.

The status of future council meetings and workshops, as well as advisory commission meetings, will be determined later, the email said, but the city is "exploring online options that will allow it to conduct essential business while ensuring access for public participation."

The email also reminded residents that the city's parks and trail remain open to the public. However, people are discouraged from using outdoor playground equipment because "there is no way to clean and disinfect these areas." Public restrooms at parks and trails are closed, and drinking fountains should not be used, the email said.

