Had it been approved, Haven would've opened a 15-bed women's drug and alcohol treatment program at the current Harbor Shelter and Counseling Center, which closed its doors in September 2019.

Current city code denotes that a property that's already nonconforming can be re-designated as such if the proposed use is equally appropriate, or more appropriate to the district than the existing use.

Council members Lisa Leifeld and Trevor Lund had concerns about the proposed building usage and motioned to reject the proposal, with council members Mark Vaughan and Tina Folch voting against the denial.

"This is a topic that's very close to my heart. It's something I grew up with. Chemical dependency is a very serious and real concern we as a community have," Leifeld said. "I do not however feel that this would be an equally or more appropriate use than previously used."

Lund echoed much of Leifeld's sentiments.

"This is not an appropriate use for this area for this particular request," Lund said.

As a result of the vote, the vacant building will lose its status as a nonconforming youth shelter by the end of March.

Pandemic plan

Council members listened to a presentation from City Administrator Dan Wietecha on the city's plan pertaining to COVID-19. Wietecha stressed that it's a continuity of operations plan should the worst-case scenario of 40% of city employees be out sick.

Currently, the city is in the preparation/monitoring phase. City officials are monitoring the situation and working with IT to prepare equipment and devices for staff to work from home. Senior officials are also holding weekly meetings as needed.

Should there be an outbreak of COVID-19 in the community, the city will move into the full response phase, which includes providing personal protective equipment to fire/ambulance and police officials who have frequent contact with the public. However, inventory is limited due to the high volume of orders and shortages.

Some non-priority services will be suspended if the city has 40% of employees absent. Emergency messages will be sent out via the city's website, Facebook and Twitter. To register for emergency alerts, go to www.hastingsmn.gov/alerts.

Once the city enters the recovery phase, it will reinstitute non-essential city services suspended under the full response phase. City officials will debrief to see what worked well and not so well in order to improve the plan for the future.

View the full plan at tinyurl.com/wuypm88.

