PRAIRIE ISLAND — Prairie Island Indian Community announced a series of actions Wednesday to protect residents, employees and casino-goers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribal Council declared a state of emergency March 17 and closed Treasure Island Resort & Casino for at least two weeks. The declaration authorizes public safety personnel to implement emergency plans and seek aid from local, state and federal agencies.

“The Tribal Council recognizes the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as its obligations to the community and as an employer, and has been working diligently on implementing emergency action plans in response to this rapidly developing and changing threat,” according to a news release.

Other steps taken by Tribal Council:

Activated our emergency operations center and formed a response team with representatives from the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Maintained daily contact with state and local health and government officials

Intensified cleaning and sanitizing protocols at Treasure Island and across Tribal owned buildings

Announced the temporary closing of the Tribe’s administration building, as well as the Community Center and Fitness Center

Canceled all community events

Postponed events and initiated new rules at Tinta Wita Tipi assisted living center, minimizing the threat of exposure to residents

Postponed concerts and events at Treasure Island

Enacted a travel ban on non-essential work-related travel for employees

Adopted other workplace rules, including limiting visitors, banning outside food from being brought to share with staff, and limiting in-person meetings

Initiated regular communication with Tribal and team members to provide updates on our response efforts

Casino closed

Proceeds from Treasure Island fund Prairie Island’s government, including self-paid medical insurance for members and employees, education and an elder assisted living facility.

“Gaming has allowed us to pull ourselves out of generations of poverty and a lack of resources,” Tribal Council President Shelley Buck said in a statement. “The decision to temporarily close the casino operations has huge potential consequences for the Tribe. However, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic requires us to do our part to slow its initial spread over the next critical 14 days.”

