RED WING — Joining local governments around the region and across the country, Goodhue County on Wednesday announced a state of emergency and changes to some services due to COVID-19.

Public entry to county buildings will close 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, through at least April 3, according to a news release. Front desk and walk-up services will be suspended.

Passports will not be processed during the closure.

The following changes are being implemented:

Goodhue County Government Center, Health & Human Services Building, Law Enforcement Center, Public Works Buildings, Recycling Center and Goodhue County portions of the Justice Center will close to the public.

The suspension does not include Goodhue County District Court areas of the Justice Center. Visit http://www.mncourts.gov/ for more information.

Goodhue County will have drop boxes for critical documents at the Health & Human Services Building, Law Enforcement Center, Public Works and the Government Center.

"The health and safety of Goodhue County residents and employees continues to be the top priority for Goodhue County," the news release states. "As the COVID-19 situation unfolds, Goodhue County remains open but with modifications to protect the public and our employees."

County parks, trails and self-service recycling boxes will remain open.

“This will make everyday life even more challenging but during unprecedented times, we must do all we can to help do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 especially for the most vulnerable populations within Goodhue County,” County Board Chair Paul Drotos said.

