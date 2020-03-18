Child care operations in Wisconsin are limited to 10 staff members and 50 children at any given time under an executive order March 18 by Gov. Tony Evers. The order is part of the Badger State's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also includes some changes at courthouses.

The child care order takes effect 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19, and goes until the declared public health emergency ceases.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Evers said in a statement. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

Child care providers are asked to prioritize families of health care workers or other "essential services providers," according to a news release.

Courts remain open with some changes

The Wisconsin Court System on Wednesday announced Wisconsin Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Circuit Courts will continue to operate, but calendars will be reduced ensure high-priority cases are heard.

The Supreme Court postponed oral arguments set to take place Wednesday in Madison as well as a public hearing on a rule petition scheduled for April 2.

Circuit courts adjusted some calendars and procedures as well. Updates will be posted at https://www.wicourts.gov.

Here's what St. Croix and Pierce county courts are doing as of Wednesday, March 18:

Contested matters requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims trial (except evictions), contested divorces, contested custody and placement hearings, and any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic/video conferencing means (including all de novo hearings) are suspended. All other hearings, if possible, will be conducted by telephone or other means.

