RIVER FALLS -- River Falls city officials and staff have collectively adapted over a matter of days to the ever-changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus and its local presence.

The first case in Pierce County and second in the state was announced March 9, just 10 days before the first case in St. Croix County as of March 19. River Falls straddles the county line.

Resources are being streamlined, businesses are problem-solving and community members are collaborating to adhere to prevention measures and new state-wide orders from Gov. Tony Evers for closures and prohibitions.

In a public video published on YouTube March 13, mayor Dan Toland released a statement of reassurance to the people of River Falls calling for togetherness.

“I know there’s people out there that are scared, confused, panicking a little bit,” Toland said. “That’s OK. Those are natural things that are going to go through right now. But together we can do this... I just want to remind everybody we need to stay as calm as we can. But we need to be ever-vigilant in what we do, where we go and who we are with.”

River Falls resources roundup

Last updated at 3:55 p.m. March 20.

City services, public safety functions:

A March 13 city news release said city response teams have been mobilized to meet daily to prepare and implement plans to ensure that essential city services remain operational.

Public safety (including police, fire and EMS) and public works departments are still running and have, or will have, agreements with surrounding municipalities if responders or staff fall ill.

City services can be accessed on the River Falls city website ( rfcity.org ) or by phone (715-425-0900) instead of in-person. Residents can request permits, report potholes, learn how to schedule a special refuse pickup, fill out license applications and link to other helpful services on the city’s website.

If you are prompted for an account sign-in, use the following information email: rfmu@rfcity.org and password: RFCUST123

The city publishes updates on the City of River Falls Facebook page and also on the ‘ Coronavirus COVID-19 ’ webpage available to the public on the city website under the ‘Government’ section.

Utility department updates:

Kevin Westhuis, utility director, posted a video on Facebook March 18 saying the municipal utilities are still running safely for use.

Water system remains safe and drinkable and human contact with the water is not present until it comes to the tap. Crews are ready and available if there may be an interruption in electric services. Trash and recycling is still being picked up as scheduled.

“I immensely trust our linemen and crews…. We’re also working with neighboring communities Hudson and New Richmond to share resources in times of need. We know there’s brighter days ahead and sometimes these types of situations will make us better and more resilient,” Westhuis said.

Customers will not have utility services disconnected for any billing reason.

A utility payment kiosk is available in the immediate front entrance at City Hall beginning March 16 for self-service payment drop-offs.

All building inspections and/or water department inspections will be rescheduled.

Election still scheduled:

City clerk Amy White and deputy city clerk Jackie Sahnow released election details March 20, encouraging absentee voting so voters may avoid physical voting locations and ensure a safe, timely vote.

Voters must be registered before requesting an absentee ballot. Registered voters can also request absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov through Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m.

In-person absentee voting hours:

March 23 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at city clerk’s office



March 24-April 3, Monday-Friday every half hour from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by appointment only, call 715-426-3523. Limited appointments are available.

In-person voting on April 7 is still scheduled for the following polling locations:

District 1, Ward 1-4, 15 – River Falls Library, Lower Level Meeting Room



District 1, Ward 5 – River Falls Library, Main Level Meeting Room



District 2, Wards 9-11 – UWRF, Falcon Center



District 3, Wards 6-8 – River Falls City Hall, Lower Level Training Room



District 4, Wards 12-14 – River Falls High School, Media Center

Expanded public-use wifi:

The River Falls Public Library is expanding free 24/7 wifi to outside the library building in the parking lot and Union Street. No password is required to connect to the wifi services, Library-GuestParkingLot or Library-GuestUnionSt. The library building will remain closed to the public until April 7. More information at the library's website at www.riverfallspubliclibrary.org.

Bars, restaurants with delivery, take-out:

A full list of River Falls bars and restaurants still serving food through delivery or take-out is available at the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau webpage at www.rfchamber.com/keeping-you-informed

Parks

All city parks remain open as of March 19, but visitors are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and limit gatherings. All playgrounds will be closed for use.

Volunteer to help community needs:



Local citizens are collaborating to form a volunteer Virus Response Team which is rapidly establishing roles and responsibilities to help elderly and those with low immune systems who need grocery and medication delivery. Other services may be provided by this growing group. More information can be requested by contacting Bret VanBlaircom and Craig Hofland at riverfallsvrt@gmail.com or by joining the River Falls Virus Response Team Facebook page.

