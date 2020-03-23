Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday, March 23, he will issue an executive order temporarily ceasing all non-essential business in the state to help stop the spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The Safer at Home order is expected to be issued Tuesday, March 24, Evers announced on Twitter.

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

"I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. That’s why issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously," he wrote in a tweet.

Essential care and services will continue, such as health care, grocery stores and family caregivers, the governor said.

Evers said more details on the order will be made available soon.

There were 381 positive cases of COVID-19 and four associated deaths as of Sunday, March 22, according to the state health department.

Two new cases in Pierce County were announced Sunday.

This is a developing story.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.