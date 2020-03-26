The declaration came one day after Gov.Tony Evers issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which has no effect on the county’s state of emergency.

READ MORE: New HealthPartners policies issued March 26 for area clinics | Safer at home, but feeling stuck? Mental health tips for social distancing | Wisconsin issues 'Safer at Home' order; here's what it includes

Seven county supervisors, clerk Jamie Feuerhelm and corporation counselman Brad Lawrence attended the meeting while practicing social distancing at the Pierce County courthouse board room Tuesday night while the other supervisors phoned into the meeting.

Under the proclamation:

County supervisors have the right to attend meetings remotely,

the county will record expenses due to the outbreak, and

the board chairman Jeff Holst and administrative coordinator Jason Matthys will act on behalf of the county to protect residents.

County offices remained closed as of 8 a.m. March 25. Residents are encouraged to conduct services over the phone or online. Those needing in-person services may schedule an appointment.

The full text of the Pierce County declaration may be found on the county website.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.