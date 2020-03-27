RED WING — With Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order in effect to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the city announced Friday, March 27 temporary reductions in some services starting Monday, March 30.

READ MORE: What Walz's stay-at-home order means for Minnesota

City offices had been closed to the public since March 17, though city workers were still reporting to keep city services going. The governor's two-week order means only employees providing essential services can continue to come to work.

The city posts updates at https://www.red-wing.org.

Here's what will change:

Public Works

Office hours will be shortened by one hour to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday for phone or email questions from the public. The office can be reached at 651-385-3674. Solid Waste Campus hours for phone or email questions remains 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Additionally, the Solid Waste Campus will close to unlicensed waste haulers effective 5 p.m. Friday, March 27 through April 10. This includes public drop-offs of yard waste, brush disposal, public waste and recycling disposal and Saturday service.

The city will continue weekly residential curbside and commerical waste collection as normal.

Parks and playgrounds

Parks will remain open, but playgrounds will close because equipment can't be adequately disinfected. This includes the Skate Park, Sunnyside and Burnside school playgrounds and fishing piers at Bay Point and Pottery Pond.

Red Wing Public Library

The library will close starting 5 p.m. Friday, March 27 until at least April 10. Due dates are postponed during the closure.

Staff will answer phone messages and emails requesting assistance with downloading digital books to a Kindle device and other questions on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s librarian Megan Seeland will host Facebook Live story times 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

More details at https://redwing.lib.mn.us.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.