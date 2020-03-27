Wisconsin voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 7 to elect local representatives. Here are the candidates for Ellsworth Village Board. There are five candidates and three spots on the board up for election.

Becky Beissel

Age: 38

Address: 880 W. Crest Lane

Occupation: Marketing/co-owner of marketing agency

Education: 2-year degree from Dakota County Technical College in architectural technology

Family: husband Brad; children Kallie, 14, and Evan, 10.

Civic engagement: Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Cheese Curd Festival, Ellsworth Trails, Pierce County Tourism Coalition, Connect Communities, Community for Ellsworth Area Kids, St. Francis School Gala. Past president of St. Francis Home & School Association. Member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

What makes you qualified to serve on the Ellsworth Village Board?

Simply put; I love my town. But that’s just where it begins. I’ve come to realize over the last few years that no one is going to come in and save Ellsworth -- it’s up to us, it’s up to me.

I started attending monthly Village Board and committee meetings, reading through the village’s comprehensive plan and ordinances to bring myself up to speed. At the same time, I was getting involved with positive community change anywhere I could find the opportunity — Cheese Curd Festival, Design Ellsworth, AARP Community Challenge Grant, Summer Fun Series, Pop-Up Ellsworth, Etown Collective, Ellsworth Trails.

I’ve never been one to “just sit” on a committee; I’m an achiever, doer, and I work hard to make an impact wherever I spend my time.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

I will work to change the conversation within the Village Board. No more talking about the lack of money, the lack of resources and everything we can’t do. Other rural communities across the country are facing similar challenges yet find a way to make positive change possible. I’m about creating action around what we can do and finding creative solutions. There is no reason why Ellsworth must continue to struggle while other surrounding communities are finding ways to revitalize, become financially sustainable, and provide services and amenities to their residents.

I believe we can find a way and I’m eager to work with a newly hired village administrator and begin a dialog that revolves around strategic planning, setting goals, and creating a more financially solvent community.

What is another big challenge facing Ellsworth and how would you address it?

Our downtown reflects the state of the village. Vacant, falling apart, disrepair … are not the words I want to reflect our community. Downtowns are the leading economic drivers for cities.

Unfortunately, ours is underperforming. Peel back the onion, and you will find this is the source of many of our community’s challenges. While it won’t be easy, we need to start addressing the obvious signs of blight we are seeing there.

I would like to encourage discussions and action regarding ordinance enforcement (and possibly revising or adding/eliminating ordinances), incentive programs for facade improvements, addressing absentee property owners, improved walkability, and beautification. It’s not going to happen overnight, but we need to start now to change the trajectory.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Being a small business owner gives me a unique perspective - an entrepreneurial mindset - that I believe will serve me well if I were to be elected to the board. My work and time spent on my volunteer endeavors has allowed me to build relationships with the local business community and meet representatives in other towns facing similar challenges, as well as organizations working to address rural issues.

There is so much overlap between the challenges being faced in the private sector and the issues faced by our village and community: a lack of appropriate housing, a workforce shortage, suitable broadband, quality of life amenities, shrinking tax-base, etc. I believe I can leverage my experience and a dual point of view for the benefit of the community.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

A fresh perspective. Currently, the average tenure of our board members is close to 20 years. I am grateful for their service to our community and the successes they have had over the years. However, the world has changed a lot over two decades. The way we solve our community’s challenges must change, too. We can’t expect positive change to come to our community by applying the same old solutions to today’s problems.

I’m a futuristic thinker, have a creative approach to problem-solving, I know how to be resourceful, and I’m eager to find the answers that will work for our community.

Scott A. Feuerhelm

Age: 55

Address: 202 N. Northview St.

Occupation: Overhaul superintendent/project manager – Xcel Energy

Education: MBA – University of Wisconsin – River Falls

Family: wife, Debbie; daughter, Tiffany Rose; son, Brady

Civic engagement: Community Development Authority, YB Urban, E3 committees. Wisconsin Economic Development Association, English Lutheran Church Council, Ellsworth Rod & Gun – 2 year president, youth softball and basketball head coach

What makes you qualified to serve on the Ellsworth Village Board?

I have a master’s degree in business administration and 25-plus years of experience managing large and small projects. I have also served as a leader on a number of civic and social groups in the community.

Every organization needs to be injected with new ideas and concepts in order for that organization to grow and prosper. I feel as a 35-year resident of Ellsworth it is my civic duty to assist in bringing new ideas and new strategic approaches to help grow the Ellsworth community.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

Review the infrastructure and processes currently used by the village and update those in need and create processes where there is a gap to ensure change will be encouraged in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth has been a part of the Twin Cities corridor for decades and I believe as a new trustee it will be my duty to ensure that the Ellsworth community is reaping the full benefits that encompass this classification.

Marketing the community for its strengths is important to draw new industry and families to a thriving, historical community that is within a reasonable commute to and from the Twin Cities. Having the vision to assist in the creation of this plan and communicating a marketing plan that will draw new companies and family’s to Ellsworth should be a renewed focus for the board.

What is another big challenge facing Ellsworth and how would you address it?

As most rural communities in the United States, housing shortages are high on Gov. Tony Ever’s agenda and as a community we must stay close and educated on what funds may become available to assist in resolving this issue.

Another major issue is the streets within the village and how well they hold up to the increase in traffic. A transparent repair plan should be developed with communities impute. I think setting these issues as priorities for the village and pursuing all funding sources possible is a way to address these concerns. My full intention is to become an extension for voices and issues from the people. This in turn will give the Village Board an opportunity to rally around those issues and concerns to create a strategic approach on the journey to a resolution and ultimately a better community.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I have a Master’s in Business Administration with 25-plus years of experience in large project planning work while being employed with Xcel Energy. I have the knowledge it takes to get projects planned and completed from cradle to grave.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

Having project planning experience and a business degree and experience in civic leadership through the various social groups I have been involved with. I believe this definitely gives me a large edge from any other candidate.

Dick Hines

Age: 60

Address: 107 S. Wallace St.

Occupation: Nestle Purina - 41.5 years

Education: Graduated through the Ellsworth Schools

Family: Wife, Kris; sons Ben and Isaac

Civic engagement: Member of St. Francis church, Village Trustee 22 year

What makes you qualified to serve on the Ellsworth Village Board?

I’ve lived in the village my whole life and seen many changes. Some good and some not so good. I’ve always kept a positive attitude. Every board/committee needs a common sense person and that’s me.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

Main Street in the village has been a top priority for some time now. The Department of Transportation has the final say when we get this replaced. We were finally able to get the DOT to move the date from 2024 to 2021.

I’m on several committees and they all have some type of high priority. The Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service is probably on the top of my list right now. We’ve had outside providers for the past nine years and now were going to be our own provider using local support. This took many meetings and several hours to get it where we are today.

What is another big challenge facing Ellsworth and how would you address it?

The biggest challenge always is getting new business to come to the village and to maintain what we have. We will go down every avenue to make this happen. Hard to believe but recycling is turning into a big issue. We’ve seen an 800% increase to the users in the last year or so. We’re working with P.I.G. and hopefully the Pierce County Recycling Center to resolve this issue.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Just being in the village my whole life. My family has had many businesses in the village over the years and still do. I see what they did to succeed.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I don’t know a real lot about the other opponents. They have used social media to help them. It’s not right to say the board has blinders on and aren’t looking ahead or the board is hiding money. The board is on a tight budget with basically no increase the last few years. All departments had to make cuts. My experience sets me apart from the challengers. I feel that the tax payers of the village are taxed to death the way it is and I will do whatever it takes on our part to keep them in check. It’s easy to say we can do this or we can do that but it always takes money and that money comes from us the tax payers.

Michael J. Steele

Age: 57

Address: 296 Sunset Lane

Occupation: Purchasing & receiving coordinator ECC

Education: Associated Degree from Red Wing Vo-Tech

Family: Single

Civic engagement: Ellsworth Fire Department for 33 years currently serving as treasurer

What makes you qualified to serve on the Ellsworth Village Board?

Living in the village of Ellsworth the past 37 years and I am willing to be involved in making decisions to move Ellsworth forward and to always remember that Ellsworth taxpayers are paying the bills. Sometimes you have to make decisions that don't go over well at the time, but in the long term it is the correct one for all of the residents.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

The board will have to work with the Department of Transportation on getting Main Street, Maple Street and the sidewalks repaired because of the conditions of these. We also have to keep improving the infrastructure of all the Streets/water/sewer of the village of Ellsworth. Working together with our financial people, board members and community to come up with a plan to make the library larger.

What is another big challenge facing Ellsworth and how would you address it?

The big challenge for Ellsworth is the budget cap on the taxes. I am currently serving on the Finance Committee and we have to consider basic services first and then we had the department heads project a five year budget plan. We are in the process of hiring an administrator to help us in future budget planning and borrowing of money. Also we have used TIF districts to improve the town by updating current business and trying to get new ones started.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I have worked with the general public for many years and you have to listen to their needs and then make the best decisions that you can to move Ellsworth forward.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I think everyone that is currently on the Village Board and also the ones that are running want Ellsworth to be a safe and good place to live. I like new and nice things also for our town and I think the Village Board has tried to do several things over the years with limited funds.

Again I am willing to listen to any new ideas and try to come up with plans on how to pay for them. I would like to thank the voters of the village of Ellsworth for letting me serve as a trustee and ask for your vote.

Rick Sweig

Age: 61

Address: Ellsworth since 1979

Occupation: Pierce Pepin Cooperative Service as an administrative assistant to the vice president of electric operations.

Education: Associate degree from CVTC in appliance service and small business management.

Family: wife Roxi for 40 year; three grown children

Civic engagement: Village trustee for over 20 years, currently serving on the following committees: Plan Commission, Salary & Labor, Health License & Welfare, Parks & Recreation, ETZ and Cemetery.

What makes you qualified to serve on the Ellsworth Village Board?

I have learned from my experience from my past service on the board how this form of government works. By serving on many of the committees I got to interact with the residents and hear their views and concerns on what matters to them.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority if I am elected is to maintain a balanced budget and its constraints. As a board member we need to deal with numerous rising costs in an environment with a levy cap put in by the State of Wisconsin. It is difficult when insurance costs and other things increase by double digit percentages and the levy cap only allows an increase of a few thousands dollars.

What is another big challenge facing Ellsworth and how would you address it?

One of a number of issues facing Ellsworth will be the cost to redo the Main Street. It needs a lot of work. We also could be facing another sewer plant upgrade, library improvements and working to improve both east and west end business districts. We will have to consider a referendum to do some of these upgrades and may even have to borrow monies to pay for others.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Over the past years I have been involved in Ellsworth Lions, served on my church council, worked on a fundraising campaign to try to raise monies for a community center and pool. I can keep a level head and am willing to listen to all points of view when making decisions.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I am a local citizen concerned about keeping Ellsworth as an active community that people want to come to live and enjoy many of the amenities here and the surrounding areas. With my past experiences on the board, I feel I am open minded for the good of our community while making the best decisions possible for the village of Ellsworth and its citizens.

