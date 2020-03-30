HASTINGS, Minn. — At a special session of the Hastings City Council, members approved waiving late fees for utilities amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It'd authorize to waive late fees for non-payment of municipal utilities imposed while the emergencies were in effect," said City Attorney Dan Fluegel.

"It does rid the incentive for people to pay on-time. It provides a relief valve that will last only during the emergency," he added. "The underlying bill will still stay due, and if there's a past due bill and the emergency stops, then the city can consider it's other options which include shut-offs, or collections of the amounts due."

Current policy is a one-time waiver for when customers set up automatic payments, but otherwise no other ordinance exists.

Late fees charged before the city's emergency declaration will still be on record and need to be paid.

Council member Tina Folch asked if it was possible to extend the fee waiver to liquor license fees, which are due soon.

"I was trying to think of what would be some other fees that could be coming up in the near term," she said. "Although I'm not exactly sure what the date is on that; when those are due. But I was wondering if those would be another item we could include with utility late fees."

Fluegel said that was something the council could tackle at a later time at a regular meeting.

"This is something that is more pressing. There are late fees that effectively would've been imposed in the last couple days, so I thought this was more of a pressing item," Fluegel said.

The resolution was unanimously passed. The meeting was held remotely due to the closure of city hall.

