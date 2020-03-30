Wisconsin voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 7 to elect local representatives. Here are the candidates for Spring Valley Village Board and Spring Valley School Board.

Spring Valley Village Board

There are four people running for three spots on the board.

Matt Huepfel

No response at this time

Richard ‘Rich’ O’Connell

Age: 74



Address: W1428 Skyline Drive

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Family: Wife, Diane; children Dan, Dave, Coleen, Aimee; four grandchildren

Civic engagement: Spring Valley Village Board since 2010. Committees:Library, Ordinance, and Municipal Development; village representative to the Pierce County Board working to increase funding for county libraries; Pierce County Tourism Committee

What makes you qualified to serve on the Spring Valley Village Board?

I have served on numerous committees and organizations, including parochial school board, chamber of commerce and referee committees, in the capacity as committee member, chairman, and president.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

Developing Spring Valley to be an attractive community for future generations.

What is another big challenge and how would you address it?

Developing a plan for the current elementary school property.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I grew up on a farm in Pierce County; was a teacher and coach. Then I became a business owner in Pierce County.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

No comment at this time.

Kevin Olson

Age: 44

Address: W222 Terrace St.

Occupation: owner of A Butchery Shoppe

Education: Graduated from Spring Valley High School

Family: Wife, Fadra; children, Mackenzie, Kaleb and Madelyn

Civic engagement: No prior involvement

What makes you qualified to serve on the Spring Valley Village Board?

I have been a resident of Spring Valley for 41 years and I want to give back to this community.

As a small-business owner, I face a number of different challenges daily. Problem solving and collaborating with team members- I need to listen to different opinions and concerns to find solutions and get things done. I think these qualities are important and will be helpful; to work together with the board members as a team to make decisions and positive changes.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

I think we need to keep small town America strong. I want to support the growth, strength and longevity of our beautiful SV.

What is another big challenge facing Spring Valley and how would you address it?

Raising monies for new and ongoing projects in our community. I think SV needs more local events to not only bring the people together, but to create new fundraising opportunities. There is so much happening here in the valley and I think we really need to promote our little town.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Owning a small business forces a person to wear “many hats.” Mentoring young people, challenging customer engagements, conflict resolution with employees; my career and experiences have positively shaped my morals and values. My experiences have led me to be innovative, remain level-headed and molded me into a strong leader. I hope the positive attributes I bring with me will benefit the board and our community.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

We have our individual outlooks and have all been on our own journeys. Each one of us will bring different strengths to the table.

Anthony Vodnik

Age: 34

Address: S209 Golfview Drive

Occupation: Union Carpenter/small business owner

Education: four years trade school

Family: Fiance, three children, three stepchildren

Civic engagement: Fundraisers for the local sports teams and volunteer at sporting events.

What makes you qualified to serve on the Spring Valley Village Board?

I moved to Spring Valley in 1993. I always have enjoyed the fun activities that you can do in a small town. Fishing, going to Handy Andy, sledding, all the sporting events and of course Dam Days!

I care for the community and the growth of our small town. I hope to be a part of it.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

To make sure our tax money is going to the best use. I care about Spring Valley and the people in it. So if we're paying taxes we should all feel like we are helping each other. We shouldn't feel like we're being robbed of our hard earned money and not getting anything in return.

What is another big challenge and how would you address it?

A big challenge Spring Valley faces is being desirable to new home buyers. One way to make our town thrive is to open new businesses and have the amenities people want and need. We could also get the word out more about grants to make existing businesses more presentable.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

My life experiences are just like any other regular Joe. I've been down and out. And I've worked hard for what I have achieved. I know what it can take to get anywhere with projects or life. Of course I'm still learning every day new struggles and still fight my way through it. I am a proud father of three children and three stepkids and know what it means to compromise and meet in the middle so everyone is happy.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

We are all our own person and nobody is perfect. Maybe what sets me aside is I am Not afraid of speaking my mind and it probably has gotten me in more trouble than not. But I will listen to everyone's opinion and try my best to get things done.

Spring Valley School Board

There are four people running for three spots on the board.

Alicia Acken Cosgrove

Age:--

Address:--

Occupation: Volunteer coordinator

Education: Bachelors in Music and Botany, Miami University; Masters in Geography and Planning, University of Akron.

Civic engagement: I am an active volunteer for Minnesota Special Hockey and Minnesota Blind Hockey

What makes you qualified to serve on the Spring Valley School Board?

I have experience in building public processes, and encouraging many community voices. I will use that experience to encourage more public input and interest in the future of the school district.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My personal interests and experience are in special education, experiential education (environmental education), and arts. However I know there are other concerns that have been communicated to me, and I would encourage community members to stay in contact with me.

What is another big challenge facing Spring Valley schools and how would you address it?

Of course every school district is challenged by great need for funding. I would look for new funding opportunities and ways to decrease need through partnerships, sponsorships and grants.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I paid for my own college degrees through scholarships, and I know what it takes to be prepared for college and scholarships. I also have years of experience as an environmental educator and cartographer with the National Park Service. I believe this experience would help me navigate the STEAM/STEM needs in the future. Finally I have experience as a parent of student with special needs.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I have unique professional and personal experiences that would help the school district navigate the challenges of building and growing.

Bobbie Jaeger

Age: 45

Address: W430 Golf View Drive, Spring Valley

Occupation: Chippewa County Department of Human Services division manager

Education: Bachelor of Arts Sociology and Family Studies, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Family: husband, Rob; four children, Tyson, 20, Mataya 17, Addisyn, 14, and Maci, 8

Civic engagement: Spring Valley Area Ambulance volunteer EMT, Spring Valley School, currently the vice president

What makes you qualified to serve on the Spring Valley School Board?

I have served one term on the School Board and am currently the vice president. In that time, I have been a part of hiring both the elementary and high school principals. I have a strong background in human services, budgeting, and personnel management. I have four children who have or are attending Spring Valley schools. I was involved with the referendum for the new elementary school which was recently approved.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority would be making decisions that are responsible to the taxpayer, the student, parents and staff. We have been working hard on the culture at Spring Valley and are dedicated to making it the best possible place for students and staff. Retention and recruitment of high performing staff is also a priority.

What is another big challenge facing Spring Valley schools and how would you address it?

With a new elementary school coming soon, it will bring new challenges throughout the building process. We have been working closely with staff, architects, and other key players to ensure this process goes smoothly and we are able to get the best building that meets our community’s needs. We have been proactive in getting input from the community to ensure we are being good stewards of our resources while getting the best building to meet the needs now and into the future.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I am a mother to four Spring Valley students. I have worked full time in human services for 20-plus years. I was a volunteer EMT with Spring valley for seven years. I am passionate about the school and am proud of what we have accomplished in my first term.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

We are lucky to have so many smart, talented and invested candidates running for School Board. I would say that having some time on the board under my belt, I have had the opportunity to get the necessary background on where we have been to better understand where we need to go. I would love to continue serving in this role.

Cristy Peavey

Age: 40

Address: 2458 Pierce Saint Croix Road, Baldwin

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Education: Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arizona State University

Family: husband, Ryan, the boys ages 10, 8 and 5.

Civic engagement: Treasurer of the Spring Valley Elementary Parents Club, fourth year serving as secretary of the Board of Education at Peace Lutheran Church; Spring Valley Public Library volunteer

What makes you qualified to serve on the Spring Valley School Board?

I have a vested interest in the Spring Valley schools as my children are students there. The professional experience I would bring to the School Board includes six years of public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Minneapolis, and three years at Target Corp. where I managed audits of Target Financial Services prior to moving to the Spring Valley area.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority if elected is to listen and learn so I can fully understand matters and be able to effectively advocate for the students and staff of the Spring Valley School District. I also want to ensure that the school district receives all revenues it may lose as a result of property tax decline with the Western Mustang solar project in Gilman township.

What is another big challenge facing Spring Valley schools and how would you address it?

I think mental health is a challenge facing ours and many schools across the country. Our school district currently shares a mental health coordinator with two districts, but before the grant ends in two years I think the needs and resources should be explored to determine whether a permanent position is warranted.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

My work experience in audit provided valuable skills in identifying issues and communicating them to various levels of management, including the Target Bank Board of Directors. Certain projects allowed me to formulate solutions to audit issues, and to work with business partners to implement a new process or enhance an existing one.

My school experience helped me appreciate the value of earning college credits while in high school. Through the Advanced Placement Program and the College Level Examination Program I earned the equivalent of a full year of college before graduating high school. I would advocate for Spring Valley students to consider opportunities like this as it could result in tuition savings for families in our district.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I honestly believe that any of our candidates will serve the district well.

Matthew J. Schreiber

Age: 50

Address: N8049 510th St., Spring Valley

Occupation: Registered land surveyor with the Minnesota Department of Transportation

Education: Bachelor of Science. University of Wisconsin–River Falls (’93)

Family: wife, Kelly; daughters, Katy & Brenna; nephew Jacob Andreas

Civic engagement: two terms Spring Valley School Board, former youth volunteer softball coach, former youth volunteer wrestling coach

What makes you qualified to serve on the Spring Valley School Board?

With two children who recently graduated from Spring Valley High School along with our nephew who currently attends, I have a vested interest in the everyday workings of the district. I have two terms under my belt as a member of the board so I have experience working through and helping with the major transitions pertaining to a new superintendent, two new principals, a referendum for our new elementary school and several board member changes. I am open minded and willing to discuss any issue, and I will make an unbiased decision on what is the best course of action to take.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority always revolves around the students. I want to ensure we are doing enough as a school district to have our students ready for the next level of education and able to excel when they get there. I also plan to advocate for the special education department to make sure they have the resources they need available to them.

What is another big challenge facing Spring Valley schools and how would you address it?

Working to improve a healthy balance between student needs and financial responsibility.

State funding is always going to be a battle. With rising costs and stagnant salaries, we are challenged to recruit and retain quality teachers as well as ensure our popular programs remain offered.

We need to be creative with financial support for our curriculum needs, for our faculty needs and for all of the important extracurricular programs in our district.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Being a dad to two daughters has given me experiences only another dad of two daughters will understand. In addition, in the fall of 2018 my wife and I became legal guardians to our nephew who has special needs. This has given us a whole new perspective on life and every day he teaches me something new. I am just beginning to understand how to see life through his eyes.

Originally I was planning to serve just two terms, long enough for my daughters to graduate. However, life happens and plans changed when we took in our nephew. Now I want to serve another term for him and to advocate for the special needs department, an area I never paid much attention to, but do now.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

Honestly, I really do not think anything sets me “apart” from the other candidates. I am sure the district will be in very good hands if they are fortunate enough to be elected, and I am not. I do however have the board experience and I feel having been part of the planning for the new elementary that I would be the best qualified to see it through. Since I began serving, the school district has seen a new superintendent, two new principals, four new board members, the passing of two referendums, along with several new staff members. I’m proud that I was a part of this and able to help facilitate all of these changes.

Good luck to us all!

