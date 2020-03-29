Wisconsin voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, to elect local representatives. Here are the candidates for Trenton Town Board.

Randall J. Christiansen

Age: 57

Address: N2736 830th St., Hager City

Education: Ellsworth Senior High School

Civic engagement: Volunteer for Ellsworth High School FFA.

What makes you qualified to serve?

I have been involved with attending the board meetings for the past 15 years. Served four years with the Planning Commission and two years on the Town Board. I have been in business for 35 years owning a trucking company.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

The top priority is trying to save money so we can fix our roads into a better condition and keeping good maintenance on them.

What is another big challenge facing the township?

Dealing with high taxes and attempting to keep them to a minimum by adding small industrial business.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Owning a business I work with my employees to create a good working environment, answering their questions and making them comfortable in their job.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

Working for the people in the township, doing the best for them by listening to them and answering them in the best possible way.

Greg Sprick

Age: 69

Address: N1744 County Road K, Hager City

Occupation: Boat Farm LLC & Mini-Storage owner/operator and River Valley Real Estate LLC owner/broker.

Family: Wife. Angela ; four grown children, five grandchildren.

Education: Associate degree animal Production University of Minnesota Crookston.

Civic engagement: Served on the boards of Cattleman’s Association, Sportsman Club, Real Estate, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, and a member of Lion’s Club and Chamber of Commerce.

What makes you qualified to serve?

I have experience in a township position. I was the treasurer of Gillford Town Board in Wabasha County, Minn., for 10 years, treasurer for St John’s Lutheran Church, School Board at the St John’s School. chairman of the staff pastor relations committee, president of Real Estate Board, broker/owner of a real estate franchise. Broker/owner of real estate company in Hager City, and past of owner/operator of public warehouse keeper and mini-storage company.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

To serve the constituents of the Town of Trenton. To actively participate in governing honestly and fairly. To be a good steward/frugal of the tax receipts while maintaining the services that are required for the constituents.

What is another big challenge facing the township?

Maintenance of the town roads. Solutions for raising revenue without raising taxes.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Serving on boards/committees past and present. The skill of negotiating with a favorable outcome for all parties. Good listening skills. I truly enjoy serving the public. Early to mid-life I owned/operated a beef farm, raising beef cows and calves. Mid to current life managing businesses that include Farmer’s Elevator branch manager, managed Sportsman’s Club Bar & Event Center, Bellechester Supply Farm consultant/assistant manager, Ag Partner’s Co-op dairy nutrition and other feed sales, co-owner S&S Sales & Service (Constructed green houses and hoop buildings for livestock applications). Also, while owning and operating, with my wife, a real estate business and a boat storage facility, we have a dealer’s license to sell Wisconsin Homes.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

Having been a business owner all my adult life, as a farmer and in retail, I have skills of communicating with people. Another reason is that I originated outside of the town and do not have anyone that I feel an allegiance to.

Randy Trok

Age: 70

Address: 1787 County Road K, Hager City

Occupation: Retired

Education: 1-12

Occupation: multiple business owner; marina operations, boat storage

Family: Wife, Bonita “Bunny”; three children: Rhonda, Adam and Lisa

Civic engagement: Town Board, retired Army veteran

What makes you qualified to serve?

Incumbent — served on the Trenton Board the past four years, gaining experience. Actively listen to Trenton citizens, resolving local issues and providing local issues and providing ideas to better our community.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

Roads — our roads are over 30 years old and need consistent repair. The township’s roads are 95% blacktop which warrants ongoing maintenance and repair. Equipment — we need to keep our equipment in good condition; preserving its longevity; yet ensuring the equipment technology meets our needs.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I’ve got significant work and business experience, in addition to my current position on the Town Board. I worked for Ford Motor Co. for 30 years. I've owned multiple businesses, including being the president of three corporations. These businesses involved working directly with thousands of customers. I spent over 18 years driving truck cross country. I was in the Army and reserves for 15 years, serving my country.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I’m retired and have time to devote to Trenton Township. My objective is to ensure the township prospers and remain a great place to live.

Chris Truttmann

Age: 61

Address: N2554 County Road O, Hager City

Occupation: Farmer. Work with my husband Tim Truttmann on our family farm. We raise cash crops and beef cattle.

Education: Ellsworth High School

Family: Husband, Tim Truttmann; sons Jason Truttmann and Michael Truttmann; two Two grandchildren

Civic engagement: Laurel Presbyterian Church, lifetime member, clerk, pianist, maintenance; Trenton Cemetery Association board treasurer

What makes you qualified to serve?

I’m a lifetime resident of Trenton Township. My parents, Perley and Kitty Anderson, purchased their home in Hager City in 1948 where they raised five children. My husband Tim’s family homesteaded in 1865 at the location where we live.

We are farming the property that has been in the Truttmann family for 155 years. Tim’s parents were Richard and Marcile Truttmann. Both families were well-known, respected and were active in this community. Both families instilled in us strong values and work ethics.

I feel that I am qualified to be on the Trenton Town Board because of this loyal history and genuine concern for our community.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My personal priority is to become better educated in all areas concerning Trenton Township. I have already started by attending Trenton Town Board meetings for the past three years, even though I have not been a board member. I have also attended some of the Planning Commission meetings. I feel it is important to understand the complexities of Trenton Township. The township has 1,847 residents. Our township has residential, businesses, industry, agriculture, a railroad, the Mississippi River and a nearby airport. We have the potential for growth. The Trenton Town Board and the Planning Commission have the responsibility to make educated decisions for our residents. I look forward to being a part of this.

What is another big challenge facing the township?

An ongoing challenge for any township is the cost of maintaining the roads. Maintaining proper roads, plowing and and keeping the roadways and right of rights clear of debris is a huge and never-ending expense. Trenton Township has 52.79 miles of roads and the cost of repairing or replacing them is astronomical.

What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I feel that owning our own farm business is a constant learning experience. It is hard work but very gratifying. My work through Laurel Prebyterian Church and the Trenton Cemetery are connections to our community. All of these require experience that will benefit my involvement as a township supervisor. I would not be able to handle any of these positions without the ability to work with people on different levels of interaction. The Trenton Town Board will be an additional community service.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I do not know my opponent. It is my understanding that he has not lived in Trenton Township for very long. I am unable to speak to our differences, I can only speak for myself. I believe that being a lifetime resident of Trenton Township will be a benefit to me serving on the Trenton Town Board and also helpful to the residents. I hope they will see that I am able to relate to their concerns. I believe that it is important to listen, knowing everyone has a voice and that there can be many sides to each situation. I feel strongly that it is wrong to be on a local board for the purpose of personal agenda. A Trenton Town Board member is there to represent the people of Trenton Township.

