The Star-Observer asked each candidate the following questions:

What makes you qualified to serve as mayor? What will be your top priority if you are elected and why? What is another big challenge facing River Falls and how would you address it? What life experiences will you bring to the table? What sets you apart from your opponents?

Dan Toland (i)



Age: 57

Address: 420 E Elm St.

Occupation: Operator, Pearson Florist and Greenhouse. paint line operator at Anderson Windows

Education: 2-year college degree

Family: Wife, Joni, children with spouses Zach & Sarah, Bailey and Dave, Sam, Sherry and JoJo, Sophie and Dave

Civic engagement: Mayor for the last 8 years, Masonic Lodge 109, multiple charities and organizations.

1. What makes you qualified to serve as mayor?

I’m qualified because I have been the Mayor for the last 8 years. I know how the city operates and runs. I am involved with all the projects going on in the city and all the projects coming up. I always have the cities best interest at heart. I think that having lived here for 44 years and raising our children here, I have a pretty good idea of what the citizens are concerned about when it comes to the future of our beautiful city.

2. What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

As usual my top priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens. That includes making sure our Police, Fire, EMS and Infrastructure are in the best shape as possible. Without good Public Services everybody in our city would suffer. My other priority would be making sure we keep the city moving in the right direction that we are going in now. To make sure that all the decisions we make now will line up with what we want to accomplish in the future, which means always looking 10, 20 or 30 years down the road. We must keep doing a great job of making decisions now so our future will be as bright tomorrow as it is today. We must make sure we are growing in the city at a pace that we can keep up with, both financially and with our infrastructure.

3. What is another big challenge facing River Falls and how would you address it?

I think one of our biggest challenges will be how do we fund our infrastructure and public service projects to keep them up to date and safe. Our funding from the state has been trending down for a long time. We must make sure we are able to keep everything up to date. We need to be able to find new innovative ways to create the money for these services. One thing we are doing is creating a streetlight utility, which will make it fairer for home owners, businesses and other entities in town to share that cost and bring in extra money, it will actually make it cheaper for the homeowner, this will help make sure we are able to keep up with our infrastructure and public service projects going forward.

4. What life experiences will you bring to the table?

My wife Joni and I run and operate our small business Pearson Florist and Greenhouse. I know what it’s like to operate with a very limited budget and how to make it work. I have always worked at least 2 jobs my whole life, so I am not afraid of the time and work commitment that’s involved with this. I have always worked in the retail industry, so I know how to talk too and work with other people as a team to get things done. I know how to look outside of the box to figure things out in a non-conventional way when needed. I also have 8 years’ experience doing this job already.

5. What sets you apart from your opponents?

I think my ability to think big picture is what sets me apart and my experience working with the local townships and state representatives we have. I honestly think my sense of humor is a bonus. Sometimes it’s as simple as laughing at myself or making a joke when I mistake something. Life can be serious, so people need to laugh sometimes and know that it will be OK. I also have a very thick skin, which is something that comes in handy when people need someone to blame for things they don’t agree with, and that is what I am there for, and then I’m here when they calm down and I can help them get what they need from the city. I think since I have been Mayor, I have a pretty good track record of working with staff, citizens and businesses in getting things done for the betterment of the city.

Aaron Taylor

Age: 32

Address: 813 Dailey Place

Occupation: Analytical Chemist

Education: BS Chemistry (UWRF 2011)

Family: My amazing girlfriend Jillette and one baby on the way

Civic engagement: Board Member of River Falls Community Food Pantry (Current), Theta Chi Fraternity Alumni Board (Current), River Falls City Council (2014-2016), River Falls Historic Preservation Commission (2014-2015), River Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance Commissions (2012-2014, 2015-2016)

1. What makes you qualified to serve as mayor?

My motivation and determination to improve the lives of current and future residents of River Falls is one of the most important qualifications I have. Having lived in River Falls these past fourteen years has given me insight into what this city has and does not have to offer. I have experienced being a college student, a struggling young professional, a relatively successful young professional all exclusively in River Falls. Along with my experience and proven success in accomplishing long term goals qualifies me to lead the city as Mayor. Examples of accomplished long term goals are eliminating my student debt and being part of the team that has built and operated the new River Falls Community Food Pantry building this past year.

2. What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority is reducing River Falls’ property taxes in the long term. The way taxes are currently increasing is driving young adults and retirees away because they cannot afford housing in River Falls. The higher property taxes are pushing rent up as the rental property owners try to maintain their margins and making maintaining owned homes more costly. Both of these factors are reflected in the housing affordability study recently completed by the city. If the city continues to be unaffordable to reside in, then in the years to come less and less people will live here and the spirit of River Falls will diminish.

3. What is another big challenge facing River Falls and how would you address it?

Another challenge facing River Falls is staying competitive in the employment market for top tier city staff. Our city has a few programs to recruit new talent and some benefits to help retention of staff. As the times change so must the way employers recruit and treat their employees. This is especially true when the employment market favors employees, as it does now. New or different programs will be explored in retention first, so River Falls can continue to benefit from the great staff we have already. When the retention piece is finished, our recruitment programs will be reevaluated and updated to reflect the best practices we can afford.

4. What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Having graduated college and entered the workforce during the height of wage stagnation during the “Great Recession” guides all of my financial decisions in life. Starting my professional career making barely above minimum wage for the first two years has set me back on the wage scale 20-25 years. Unfortunately this experience is not my just my own and it is a common theme among my generation. This common experience will help guide the decisions I make as Mayor in accomplishing the long term goal of making and keeping River Falls affordable to live in. If generations of residents are unable to make a happy and successful life in River Falls the future of the city will not be the best it can.

5. What sets you apart from your opponents?

A distinction between my opponent and myself is our experiences in life. I moved to River Falls for college in 2006 from the Madison area. Prior to living there, I lived in at least a half of a dozen other cities throughout the United States and experienced at least that many different school districts. I also have a high chance of limited wage growth potential during my lifetime. This instilled in me mindset of making due with limited resources that will most likely continue to diminish and to take opportunities others may have passed on previously. I will actively work with State and Federal elected officials and advocate for River Falls and its residents in getting back what has been taken over the years.