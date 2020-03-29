Find links below to candidate Q&As for county, municipal and school board elections in western Wisconsin.

The 2020 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary in Wisconsin is coming up on Tuesday, April 7,

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state Elections Commission issued orders extending online voter registration until March 30 and giving clerks flexibility to move polling places in some cases. For updates, visit the Elections Commission website, https://elections.wi.gov/node/5796, or contact your local elections officials.

Find polling places at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/FindMyPollingPlace.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Wisconsin cities scramble to ensure safe, effective election

Ellsworth

Meet your Ellsworth Village Board candidates

Wisconsin voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 7 to elect local representatives. Here are the candidates for Ellsworth Village Board. There are five candidates and three spots on the board up for election. CONTINUE READING

Hudson

Meet the Hudson mayoral candidates

Alderperson Joyce Hall and Mayor Rich O'Connor will be on the ballot for Hudson mayor for the Tuesday, April 7 election. CONTINUE READING

River Falls

Six River Falls candidates running for school board

There are a total of three School Board member seats available including two seats for three-year terms and one seat for a one-year term. The top two vote recipients will get the two three-year terms and the third-highest the one-year term. CONTINUE READING

Q&A with the 2 River Falls mayoral candidates

Incumbent mayor Dan Toland will be running against a former River Falls city council member. CONTINUE READING

North Hudson

Four candidates running for North Hudson Board

Four candidates are running for three open seats on the North Hudson Village Board. CONTINUE READING

St. Croix County

Meet the St. Croix County board candidates in contested races

All 19 St. Croix County Board seats are up for election this year. CONTINUE READING

Town of Trenton

Meet your Trenton Town Board candidates

Wisconsin voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, to elect local representatives. Here are the candidates for Trenton Town Board. CONTINUE READING