RIVER FALLS -- Two River Falls incumbents will be vying for District 4 and alderperson-at-large seats on City Council in the April 7 spring election.

Voters are reminded River Falls has now consolidated two polling locations as of March 30. The District 1, Wards 1-5 and 15 polling location at the River Falls Public Library has been moved to the City Hall lower level on Maple Street.

The Star-Observer asked each candidate the following questions:

What makes you qualified to serve on city council? What will be your top priority if you are elected and why? What is another big challenge facing River Falls and how would you address it? What life experiences will you bring to the table? What sets you apart from your opponents?

Todd Bjerstedt (i)

Todd Bjerstedt will be running for River Falls city council district four alderperson.

Age: 63

Address: 531 High Ridge Road

Occupation: Residential remodeling. Also own a laundromat in River Falls

Education: High School

Family: wife Denise; Daughters Edie and Olivia; Grandchildren Lilianna, Maleko, Naomi and Omari

Civic engagement: At present, City Council and Chair of the Board of Commissioners for the River Falls Housing Authority

1. What makes you qualified to serve on the city council?

Four years of council experience is extremely valuable. There are a lot of moving parts to a city the average citizen likely isn’t aware of, so it takes time to be an effective council member. I also have 35 years of experience in the homebuilding and land development industries. I’ve owned my own businesses and have employed many people over the years. I enjoy the planning and implementation processes the council and staff work on together.

2. What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

The continuation of the long-range planning process and the implementation of projects already in the works such as the Kinni Corridor project, new police station, north sewer interceptor, planning for a new fire hall, etc. There isn’t really a single top priority – there are dozens of things that need to happen and it’s the council’s job to set priorities for the staff.

3. What is another big challenge facing River Falls and how would you address it?

A common challenge often mentioned is housing affordability. This isn’t a River Falls, issue – it’s a national issue with no easy answer. Much multi-family growth is occurring in RF, but the needs still exist. Otherwise, my observation is that River Falls has been very well run. The city is in great financial shape and the current council and staff are very proactive in planning. I don’t foresee big issues that aren’t already anticipated and being prepared for. The current council and staff work very well together.

4. What life experiences will you bring to the table?

Growing up on a dairy farm is an irreplaceable life experience. I wish every kid had that opportunity. Since then, 35 years in the land development and residential housing industry have provided me extensive experience in housing, planning, construction and finance. Serving as president of the Builders Association of the Twin Cities and the Builders Association of Minnesota taught me how to work with board members and staff, much like working with the city council and staff in River Falls.

5. What sets you apart from your opponents?

I honestly can’t answer that question. I don’t know my opponent or anything about him. Hopefully my answers above will help voters decide which is the better choice.

Nathan Stauner

Nathan Stauner will be running for River Falls city council district four alderperson.

Age:35

Address: 1119 State St

Occupation: Plumbing assistant

Education: Bachelor of Science from University of Wisconsin River Falls

Family: I have two parents and four siblings

Civic engagement: None

1. What makes you qualified to serve on the city council?

I’m a resident of River Falls and I’m interested in how the town government works. I’d like to be more involved with running River Falls.

2. What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

To do the job the best I can. Being alderman for the first time will be a learning experience. My interest is with the town ordinances and how they affect River Falls and the residents who live here.

3. What is another big challenge facing River Falls and how would you address it?

More diverse people are coming to live in River Falls. How to make room for them is the challenge.

4. What life experiences will you bring to the table?

I’ve lived in River Falls for 7 years. I’ve worked in different levels of business. I bring competency and reason to the table.

5. What sets you apart from your opponents?

I’m younger and inexperienced. I also want to be a part of River Falls. I want to care for the town and have River Falls continue to thrive.

Scott Morrissette (i)

Scott Morrissette will be running for River Falls city council alderperson at large.

Age: 54

Address: 2137 Rushmore Drive, River Falls, WI

Occupation: Commercial Banker for Bremer Bank, N.A.

Education: University of Minnesota – Minneapolis (’87), Graduate School of Banking – Madison (’05)

Family: Spouse- Jody (32 years) Greenwood Para-Professional, Emily and Molly (22), Sam (20) all college students

Civic engagement: River Falls Chamber of Commerce Board Chair (2014); River Falls Rotary member (currently), Club President (2013-2014); River Falls Sunshine Fund -President (currently)

What makes you qualified to serve on the City Council?

I am committed to the position of City Council Alderman. Over my time on the council, I have served on the Historic Preservation Commission, Plan Commission, Utility Advisory Board and EMS Commission. I have also served as Assistant Comptroller, Comptroller and currently service as the Council President. Serving in these capacities, I have been exposed to main of the key challenges that the City has faced or will be facing in the immediate future. Additionally, my involvement in many civic boards and events connect me with people in the public. Hearing the resident’s point of view of issues important to them, provides the insight necessary to guide me in this role.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

Continue the fiscal responsibility established by previous councils. This includes the established maintenance and replacement plans for City buildings and equipment. Continue to guide growth in industrial/commercial building as well as multi-family housing. The council commissioned a housing study in 2018 that has helped guide this need. This has helped developers understand what kind of housing and where it is needed in our City. Begin work on the Downtown Redevelopment Plan. Slated to start in 2022. Riverwalk. This is part of the Downtown Plan but needs to be started now. This includes the stormwater from downtown as well as tying Riverwalk and downtown closer together.

Matthew Berning

Matthew Berning will be running for River Falls city council alderperson at large. Berning did not submit a questionnaire as of March 30, 2020.

Ben Plunkett

Ben Plunkett will be running for River Falls city council alderperson at large.

Age: 46

Address: 709 Bartosh Lane

Occupation: Farming and Uber/Lyft Driver

Education: Some College, UWRF Political Science

Family: Kim Mohan

Civic engagement: River Falls Poll Worker, Voter Registration Deputy, Prior Pierce County Board Supervisor, Served on WestCAP Board of Directors, Prior Pierce County Representative to the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Kinni River CleanUp volunteer, Political Director Wisconsin Homegrown Voters PAC.

1. What makes you qualified to serve on the city council?

Decisions made by the City Council impact the success of the City of River Falls and our residents. My prior work serving on the Pierce County Board focused on balancing the delivery of government services with the financial constraints of property taxes. I seek to moderate decisions and make sure that they are made for the long-term success of our City, region, and residents.

2. What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

Ensuring that River Falls continues to be a livable community as we deal with issues related to City expansion, proximity to the Twin Cities, affordability of housing, economic opportunities, environmental challenges, and the impact of property taxes on residents’ finances.

3. What is another big challenge facing River Falls and how would you address it?

The economic gap between the rich and poor in America is growing. This disparity is hurting River Falls business and our residents. Our City Council must do its part to make sure that River Falls remains affordable for people of all economic classes and backgrounds. Housing costs, the expense of being a Student in River Falls, economic opportunities, local business development, and affordable taxation are all issues that are related to decisions made by the City Council.

4. What life experiences will you bring to the table?

River Falls has been my home for 20 years as a student, worker, and business owner. I have served in local government, experienced the financial constraints of being a student, known the struggles of balancing bills and obligations, and felt the impact of paying my property taxes.

5. What sets you apart from your opponents?

All of the people running have put forth a great deal of effort just to get on the ballot. We each bring a different approach and priorities to the Council. My priority is to ensure that government choices make the most out of the skills, experiences, and backgrounds of the people who make River Falls a great place to live. I believe in the idea of River Falls as an inclusive community, and see the promise that our residents can bring to the future. My work on the Pierce County Board and other regional agencies bring proven experience and skill to serving on the City Council.