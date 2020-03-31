RED WING — Red Wing School District will — once again — have to wait longer for the Jefferson purchase agreement to be completed. The COVID-19 outbreak has made it impossible for buyer Jim Patterson to complete work during the original due diligence period, according to Superintendent Karsten Anderson.

The board approved a 120-day extension of the due diligence period in a vote of four to three on Monday, March 30. The amendment will allow Patterson more time to complete the necessary tasks before closing the deal.

“Things were pretty fast and furious there with COVID-19, so I verbally told Mr. Patterson that we would extend that by at least 60 days,” Anderson said.

Anderson explained that even with a 60-day extension, the board should anticipate another extension request later.

“I think it’s unlikely that he would be able to finish the process even with the additional 60 days, just because of the COVID-19 delays,” Anderson said.

Some board members argued that granting a 120-day extension now would allow a more realistic time frame for Patterson and would allow the board to save time by not having to revisit the idea later.

While other board members felt a 60-day extension was sufficient for the time being and any additional extensions could be addressed at a later date.

“I want to keep the process moving,” Vice Chair Arlen Diercks said. “I really don’t have a problem extending it another time if we have to, I don’t think it’s that hard to do that.”

Most of the members that voted against the amendment also echoed this belief.

The motion to extend the period 120 days was passed, with those in favor citing the unknowns of the COVID-19 outbreak as one of the motivating factors as well as wanting to give Patterson some breathing room.

“These are uncharacteristic times so we can’t say or predict what is going to happen next,” school board director Holly Tauer said.