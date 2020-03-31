RIVER FALLS -- About one month after approving the transition to Allina Health EMS provisions, city leaders have unanimously authorized City Administrator Scot Simpson to finalize and execute the agreement details.

READ MORE: River Falls council OKs Allina Health EMS transition

River Falls governmental emergency services will be replaced by Allina Health EMS by Jan. 1, 2021, after many months of discussion over foreseeable department budget deficits.

The new provisions will continue to cover residents in Prescott, Troy Township, Kinnickinnic Township, River Falls Township, Pleasant Valley Township, Clifton Township and Oak Grove Township through an intergovernmental contract provided by River Falls.

Allina Health proposed to continue services at a similar per capita rate as the city has to the surrounding areas. Prescott area including Clifton and Oak Grove would pay $19 per capita with a 50 cent increase for the third through fifth years; the remaining neighboring townships would pay $11 per capita for the first two years, $11.50 the next two years and $12 for the fifth year.

A memorandum approved at a March 24 City Council meeting lists the following general details as part of the agreement:

Keeping River Falls EMS staff who meet criteria.

Staffing the same number of ambulances within the response area that River Falls previously staffed.

Meeting or exceeding River Falls’s ambulance response times.

Providing emergency medical dispatch and pre-arrival instructions within the entire response area.

Availability of special event coverage services and community interaction(s) such as football games.

Honoring River Falls’s existing mutual aid and coverage agreements.

Purchase of select EMS equipment and vehicles at a fair market value.

Renting the existing River Falls EMS Station at 175 E. Cedar Street at a fair market value.

Transparency in performance records and data, those of which may be available quarterly.

Allina Health will be providing services for a five-year initial term with two successive three-year automatic renewals at a base fee of $241,350 with a 3% annual increase.

River Falls will lease out the EMS facility at a proposed $3,200 monthly with 2% increases for the third, fourth and fifth years, according to the draft lease.

Allina will also be purchasing River Falls’s equipment for a total of $333,000, which includes five ambulances, two EMS quick response vehicles, monitors and CPR devices.

A copy of the complete EMS agreement document may be found on the city's website.