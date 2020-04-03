ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth trustees practiced social distancing at their Tuesday meeting with members spread out and a limited attendance policy.

The board adopted Resolution 2020-02 declaring a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, following the lead of many surrounding municipalities. Declaring an emergency allows for easier access to resources, such as funding, to combat the outbreak.

Nicole Stewart was announced as the next village clerk, after a brief closed session on Tuesday. Current Village Clerk Peggy Nelson will be retiring after almost 35 years on the job. Her last day is May 1.

“Welcome aboard,” Village Board President Gerald DeWolfe said to Stewart as soon as the session reconvened. He then proceeded to formally introduce Stewart to the board trustees.

Other business: