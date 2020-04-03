ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth trustees practiced social distancing at their Tuesday meeting with members spread out and a limited attendance policy.
The board adopted Resolution 2020-02 declaring a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, following the lead of many surrounding municipalities. Declaring an emergency allows for easier access to resources, such as funding, to combat the outbreak.
Nicole Stewart was announced as the next village clerk, after a brief closed session on Tuesday. Current Village Clerk Peggy Nelson will be retiring after almost 35 years on the job. Her last day is May 1.
“Welcome aboard,” Village Board President Gerald DeWolfe said to Stewart as soon as the session reconvened. He then proceeded to formally introduce Stewart to the board trustees.
Other business:
The board announced the Village Board organizational meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 21.
Spring Yard Debris Cleanup Week will be April 25 to May 2. The Public Works Department will pick up yard waste in biodegradable bags on May 4. Bags can be purchased at the Village Hall.
The board approved a second amendment to the village’s Long Term Contract for Use of the West Central Wisconsin Biosolids Facility. The amendment renews the contract for another 15 years beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, and ending on Dec. 31, 2040. It was initially set to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Marawood Construction of Marshfield, Wisconsin, had the low bid of $308,900 for the Ellsworth Police-Utility Garage. Possible deductions could be in discussion after the contract is signed, according to Trustee Curt Wandmacher.