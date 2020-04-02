Local governments in western Wisconsin made changes to polling places this week as the state prepares to hold spring elections and the presidential preference primary April 7 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Find voter resources at the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at https://elections.wi.gov/voters

Find your polling place and what to expect on your ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/FindMyPollingPlace

This list was last updated 9:38 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020

Hudson

Voting for Wards 3, 4, 11, and 12 have been moved from Faith Community Church to the Hudson Fire Station, 222 Walnut Street, across from City Hall.

Voting for Wards 1, 2, 9, and 10 have been moved from City Hall to the Hudson Fire Station as well.

Find your district here: District Maps

River Falls

The City of River Falls is offering in-person absentee balloting at City Hall by appointment only through Friday, April 3; residents should call 715-426-3523 to schedule.

Polling location changes:

District 1, Ward 1-4, 15 has been moved to City Hall, Lower level

District 1, Ward 5 has been moved to City Hall, Lower Level

Residents voting at the City Hall location should enter the building via the lower level. Parking is available along Maple St. and in the Heritage Park parking lot, 232 West Maple Street.

Residents with questions about absentee or in-person voting on Election Day can call City Hall at 715-425-0900 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info at https://www.rfcity.org/375/Elections

Village of Somerset

There will only be three voting booths available on April 7 due to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines. Additionally, the health department advises anyone with symptoms of the disease to avoid coming to polling places as well as leave children at home.

Residents are encouraged to vote absentee. Village staff are available until 5 p.m. through April 3 and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4 for in-person absentee voting.

More info at https://www.vil.somerset.wi.us

