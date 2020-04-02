SOMERSET — In what might be the most heated local contest, Somerset Village Board incumbents Julie Lange, Brandon Koziol and Chris Moreno, who won their seats in a recall election Jan.7, 2020, will face challenges from the trustees they replaced: Bart Palmer, Kim Putz and James Chandler.

The Star-Observer reached out to all six candidates to answer the following questions:

What makes you qualified to serve on the Village of Somerset Board? What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

We did not receive a response from Chandler.

Julie Lange

Age: 38

Family: Married with two children

Occupation: Training and Development Supervisor 2

1. As Somerset residents for over 10 years, my husband and I have established roots within a community we look forward to growing old in.

As a mother for over seven years, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be loved by two amazing daughters who help me see the world through their eyes.

As a supervisor of an incredible team across the state of Minnesota for over six years, I continue to value working hard and encouraging creativity through servant leadership.

2. I’m passionate about continuing to serve Somerset as a village board trustee. For the last three months, I have asked tough questions, made informed decisions, stood up for truth, sought transparency, and championed for change.

I’ve promoted the well-being of our community and not of special interests. The village park ordinance change of 2019 was an unacceptable example of government picking winners and losers within business. I will remain steadfast to overturn this decision.

In addition, our community needs a variety of profitable small-businesses who create long-term value in the hearts and minds of those they employ and serve. It’s about revitalizing our infrastructure and building upon our successes.

It’s about valuing economic responsibility while supporting community programs serving our most vulnerable. It’s about coming together and finding beneficial solutions. It’s about professionalism and good intent. This is why I serve.

Brandon Koziol

Age: 28

Family: Wife, Asia; children are Kaylee, Cooper and Khloe

Occupation: Andersen Windows as a Lead II

1. My professional life has consisted of successfully working my way to positions of leadership. I have proven myself to be an effective leader by fully investing myself in the work that I do, being an excellent communicator, making decisions based on fact, logic, and input, and always staying true to myself in my effort to be the type of leader I'd want for myself. I enjoy serving my community and keeping the residents involved. Over the last few months I have had the opportunity to meet a lot of great people in Somerset and I'm looking forward to using this platform to do my part in bringing Somerset together as a community to help us grow into the village I know we have the potential to be.

2. I think I've been perfectly transparent that my first priority is to find a way for the existing tubing companies to continue to operate. I am a very proud small business owner and I am not in favor of potentially causing any business to go under solely due to the passing of an ordinance. A business should have the opportunity to thrive or fail based on nothing but their own performance and reputation. Tubing brings a substantial amount of revenue to our small town that a lot of local businesses rely on for sales and to employ our residents. I have started the discussion already that has resulted in great conversation so far. I'm confident that the current board will be able to come up with a sensible solution while making sure people's concerns are addressed and making the tubing industry safer for everyone.

Chris Moreno

Age: 45

Family: Wife, Tracy, and three kids

Occupation: Machinist for Scientific Molding Corp.

1. I have lived in Somerset for 20 years. I would like to see growth with a positive outcome.

2. If I'm elected I would like to see the public and the board work together to get the best results we can for our businesses and community members as a whole.

Bartt Palmer

Age: 58

Family: Spouse, Catherine Cranston, and three grown and married children

Occupation: Freight Broker

1. I served on the Somerset Village Board from April 2008 until January 2020 and have gained lots of experience over the years. I have been Chairman of the Public Works Department and the Fire and Rescue Commission. I also served time on the Public Safety committee. I was president of the Somerset Lions Club from June of 2017 to June of 2019 and I am currently the secretary for the club. I have a strong desire to serve my community.

2. My top priority if elected, is to work on "smart" economic growth for the Village of Somerset. We need to have better communication with the residents and join together with ideas for the "smart" growth. United we stand, divided we fall.

Kim Putz

Age: 65

Family: Wife, Rene; children are Jennifer and Brandon

Occupation: Retired

1. If re-elected this would be my third term. Throughout my service I have served on Public Works, Public Protection, and the Parks Committees. I previously served on the village’s Planning Commission and Industrial Park Commission.

Formerly, I was employed by the Village Public Works Department and Police Department. After employment, I was employed as the lead project manager for a water treatment group. I have an extensive background with water and wastewater operations, equipment operation and design, and process control.

I also served as patrolman and sergeant for the Somerset Police Department, part-time deputy for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and as a volunteer on the Somerset Fire Department.

My family and I have always been active in the community. My public service and work background provides me the insight to serve on the Village Board.

2. Continued work-in-progress on the business and financial plan. This is a priority for continued growth. Currently the village lacks property for businesses and housing for those inquiring to locate in Somerset. We can’t afford to turn these businesses away.

The Rivers and Roads survey and Ady Advantage meetings, conducted last year, supported the Village Board’s need to secure the financial plan we were working on. As we move forward with that plan, I see a win-win for taxpayers and businesses.

Growth affects use of the water system, infrastructure, streets and village buildings. This requires increased demand of the Public Works, police, and village administration offices. These services come at a cost. As growth continues, so do costs and our taxpayers are asking for more, including walking and hiking areas, park/play area improvements, and street lighting.

Moving forward we need a responsible financial and business plan.