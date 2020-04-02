NEW RICHMOND -- Only one of three New Richmond City Council seats will be contested in Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Alderman Jim Zajkowski is opposed by Kari Kraft for the 6th District seat.

Fourth District Alderman Mike Montello and Fifth District Alderman Ron Volkert are unopposed. Mayor Fred Horne also will face no opposition in his attempt to win a fifth term as New Richmond’s top executive.

The Star-Observer reached out to both Alderman Zajkowski and candidate Kraft to answer the following questions.

What makes you qualified to serve on the New Richmond City Council? What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

No response was received from Kraft.

Jim Zajkowski (i)

Address: 1386 Valley Creek Drive

Family: Wife, Sue: Children: Tim and Wendi (Warren) Smallidge and 5 grandkids.

Occupation: Retired as Family Fresh Pharmacy manager

1. I have been on the City Council for 28 years. As a member of the council we have spent the tax dollars conservatively to avoid wasteful spending. As one of the fastest growing communities in Wisconsin with all of our financial needs, streets, parks, police, pathways, commercial and industrial expansion we have lowered the city debt by 7.4 million from 23.2 to 15.8 million.

As a community driven person, I raised $130,000 to build the new skatepark, $30,000 for the new Scoreboard and $20,000 for bathroom renovations and field improvements at Citizens field. I also am helping to build a new disc golf course with over $50,000 committed.

2. If I'm reelected, I want to continue my commitment to build a new library which we have been working on for 20 years.

Also, I want to see the city continue the transparency we have shown to our citizens. With every city project, we have 3 or 4 neighborhood or community meetings such as new streets, Kwik Trip, the Beebe building etc.

Also, I would like us to own more industrial land so we can attract more businesses to lower our taxes. Our mil rate (the city portion of your tax bill) is lower now than it was in 2010. I want to see this trend continue if I'm reelected.