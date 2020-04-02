SOMERSET — Two seats are open. Marie Colbeth resigned her seat and sitting board member Bruce Baillargeon’s term is up. Four candidates are running for two open seats.

READ MORE: Roundup of western Wisconsin candidate Q&As ahead of the April 7 election | Western Wisconsin polling place changes for April 7 election and presidential preference primary

The Star-Observer reached out to all four candidates to answer the following questions.

What makes you qualified to serve on the Somerset School Board? What will be your top priority if you are elected and why? What is another big challenge facing Somerset schools and how would you address it? What is another big challenge facing Somerset schools and how would you address it? What sets you apart from your opponents?

Josei Coen and Chris Murray did not respond.

Bruce Baillargeon (i)

Age: 35

Family: Wife, Erin; children are Johnny (8) and Ada (5 months)

Occupation: Project Manager for McGough Construction

1. Being a project manager for a construction contractor has given me experience with large budgets and managing funds. In the coming months we will be working on the renovation of three schools. Being a project manager for a commercial contractor gives me great insight into the project and the ability to assist the school during this project. Lastly I have been a member of the school board for the last 2 ½ years giving me insight and experience with the strategic plan, the schools and staff.

2. My top priority will be working closely with Dr. Bezek and the rest of the construction team to help work through this renovation to keep a close eye on the budget and schedule of the project. With my experience in construction I have the background to closely monitor the project making sure the school district receives a high quality and fiscally responsible end product.

3. With the current extended school closure a lot of problem solving will need to take place to make sure our district is resilient. I will continue to support the decisions of our administrative team. Also using this extended closure as an opportunity to support creative problem solving of our educators in quality instruction. The closure will encourage the district and school board to approach this as an opportunity for growth.

4. I am surrounded by educators. I am married to a middle school science teacher and my brother is a teacher in Hudson. I graduated from UW-River Falls with a degree in K-12 education but started in construction immediately after graduation and now am a project manager. With close family and friends teaching in both Somerset and surrounding schools, I am able to have reach out for multiple views and have a lot of resources to ask questions about decisions being made in our district.

5. My current school board experience in Somerset. As stated above, my construction experience is going to be beneficial to update the board and community during the construction process. I will also be able to answer questions and use my construction experience to explain the building process. I ask questions and push for productive solutions to important agenda items.

Roxanne Kendle

Age: 52

Family: Husband, Jay Emmert (27 years); children are Jack Emmert (2014 graduate) and Sophia Emmert (8th grade)

Occupation: Program Coordinator, Center for Faculty Development, University of St. Thomas

1. I'm an appreciative parent of the incredible teachers and staff who prepared my son for college and continue to nurture the education of my daughter. I’m eager to listen attentively and be a voice for fellow parents and our community.

2. My top priorities are open communication, listening and making fair decisions, equal opportunities for all students, and transparency in policies and spending whenever possible.

3. There is uneasiness in the district about the shortened academic year due to the construction projects schedule. The decision-making and lack of communication in this process caused some parents to lose trust in the district. I will assist in helping restore positivity and partnership within the community. We're all in this together.

4. I have 30 years of professional experience. My strengths include peer collaboration, budget planning, and open-minded communication. I believe it is important to be an active participant and volunteer in the education of our children.

5. I would prefer not to answer this question. I'm going to keep everything positive and not comment that I'm a "better" choice than others. Our district needs lots of positivity at this time.