NEW RICHMOND — A supply of needed absentee ballots arrived by “airmail” at the New Richmond Regional Airport Wednesday, April 1.

A single-engine turbo-prop PC-12 Pilatus owned by the state of Wisconsin landed Wednesday morning around 11:15 to deliver boxes of absentee ballots for use by local governments in St. Croix County.

All of the seats normally available to accommodate passengers had been pulled to make room for boxes of ballots.

READ MORE: Western Wisconsin polling place changes for April 7 election and presidential preference primary | Roundup of western Wisconsin candidate Q&As ahead of the April 7 election

According to Airport Manager Mike Demulliing, the brief stop took nine minutes before the plane and crew were wheels up, headed for Superior to drop another batch of ballots.

The state owns and operates three PC-12s as well as a multi-engine Beechcraft King Air 300. The King Air is used to transport the governor while the PC-12s fulfill a variety of responsibilities from transporting state personnel to transporting University of Wisconsin sports teams and medevac flights.

Demulling had a chance to speak briefly with the crew as they secured the ballots before taking off, and he learned that while they had not flown much lately, the COVID-19 threat was about to change that.

“The aircraft are pretty much reserved for emergency use at this point. They are anticipating additional emergency purpose flights in the coming days, however. I'm guessing they will be used to rapidly deploy medical resources to areas around the state. All publicly owned airports in Wisconsin are required to remain open and available for emergency and non-emergency use during the COVID-19 crisis,” Demulling said.