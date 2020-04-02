On Thursday, United States District Judge William Conley extended the deadline for Wisconsin voters to submit absentee ballots from April 7 to April 13.

Gov. Tony Evers said the following in reaction to Conley's decision: “In the absence of the Legislature doing its part to ensure a fair and safe election, I appreciate that the court chose to implement some of the common-sense solutions that I’ve been advocating for. It’s great news that Wisconsinites will have more time to request and submit a ballot and that clerks will have more time to count ballots. I continue to encourage every Wisconsinite to request their absentee ballot and vote safely from home.”

There will also be no requirement for the absentee vote to be completed before a witness.

To request an absentee ballot, visit the state's website.