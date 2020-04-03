A federal judge on Thursday, April 2, issued a decision allowing absentee ballots to be counted up to six days after the April 7 Wisconsin spring election amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge William Conley's decision also extended the deadline for Wisconsinites to request an absentee ballot to 5 p.m. Friday, April. 3.

Gov. Tony Evers had proposed legislation easing voting requirements in the state, including suspending voter ID requirements and extending the online voter registration deadline; however, he stopped short of calling for the April 7 election to be postponed, something some Democrats and groups such as the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin have called for.

Evers in a statement Thursday praised the judge's decision.

“In the absence of the Legislature doing its part to ensure a fair and safe election, I appreciate that the court chose to implement some of the common-sense solutions that I’ve been advocating for," Evers said. "It’s great news that Wisconsinites will have more time to request and submit a ballot and that clerks will have more time to count ballots."

The state Republican Party announced Thursday it filed a notice of appeal to the Seventh Circuit, saying the judge's decision to allow absentee ballots to be counted through April 13 essentially changed the date of the election.

"Such a substantial decision normally left to our elected officials requires review of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals," Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement. "We hope the appeals courts defers to the Wisconsin legislative and executive branches and stays the district court's decision."

Local governments in western Wisconsin have been pushing for residents to vote absentee. Some also made changes to polling places this week in response to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines.

The village of Somerset will have only three voting booths on April 7, while New Richmond announced the city would set up an outside drive-through polling area.

Evers directed the state health department on March 24 to issue a Safer at Home order prohibiting non-essential travel.

There were 1,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of April 2, up from 1,550 on April 1, according to the Department of Health Services. Patient hospitalizations related to the respiratory illness were running at 27%.

In Pierce County, the number of cases rose to seven. St. Croix County had six while Pepin County to the south had no confirmed cases as of Friday morning..