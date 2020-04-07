ELLSWORTH -- Today's election is the last for Peggy Nelson in her role as Ellsworth village clerk. She is retiring after nearly three and a half decades, with her last day May 1.

Nelson said she is looking forward to this being her last election, especially with the stress of the last-minute changes to the election date and absentee ballot deadlines during this unprecedented time.

"It's been very stressful, everyone says, 'Boy, you are going out with a bang,’” Nelson said with a laugh.

In-person voting is expected to be light today because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says this election has been a lot of extra work compared to previous elections. She estimates 430 absentee ballots have been requested in the village. A typical spring election would see 50 to 75 absentee ballots in the village.

Nelson says she is spending election day bouncing between her office and monitoring the election process in the lower level of the Village Hall.

"I’m fortunate to have a good team of workers, they've agreed to work so I have a full staff of election workers," Nelson said.

It is yet to be determined how many election workers the village will need to make sure the absentee votes are counted on time.