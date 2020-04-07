Hastings City Council approved rezoning the property at 1190 County Road 47 to a high-density residence during its April 6 meeting.

The plan is to build a proposed senior housing residence on the property, with 90-100 housing units in the building.

During the public hearing, one resident asked if anything would change in regards to the walking trail that goes through the back of the property.

"With the effect on the trail, nothing at this time," Community Development Director John Hinzman said. "The zoning and the comprehensive plan amendment would be to change the land use of the property. When the site plan comes forward for the actual construction of the building, I would not anticipate any changes to the trails on the property."

Council member Mark Vaughan asked what would happen to the designation if a developer backs out after a traffic study is conducted, with Hinzman stating that the R-4 designation would still remain.

"The action to rezone the property would continue," Hinzman said. "So if the development went away for some reason, the rezoning of the property would remain."

Once the property has been rezoned, the next courses of action would be to conduct traffic studies, stormwater and flood mitigation studies, and an environmental analysis.

