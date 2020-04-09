TOWN OF RICHMOND -- Representatives from Canadian National Railroad say they intend to expand the capacity of the autoport they are building in the Town of Richmond to include intermodal freight capability.

Intermodal refers to the ability to load a container once, then move it by multiple modes of transportation -- ship, rail and truck, across the country or around the world -- to reach a specific destination without having to reload or transfer contents at any point along the route. The 40-foot steel boxes help deliver goods from groceries to dry goods to farm products.

CN explained that once word of its new autoport got out, manufacturers of other goods, in particular agricultural commodities such as soybeans and grain in the upper Midwest, inquired about incorporating intermodal into the autoport to give them access to markets in Europe and Asia.

Senior project manager Chris Hungerbuhler confirmed in a teleconference last week that to accommodate intermodal would require a “few minor changes” to the facility but that it can be accomplished within the existing footprint.

The site will occupy 58 acres of a 76-acre property in the Town of Richmond.

Attorney Gary Bakke, a member of the Town of Richmond Plan Commission, facilitated the conference call between members of CN including Hungerbuhler; Larry Lloyd, manager of Government & Public Affairs, Public Works Manager Jackie Macewicz and CN legal team members and Tow Board Chair Gary Knutson, attorney Tim Scott, New Richmond City Administrator Mike Darrow, Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld and St. Croix County Highway Commissioner Robbie Krejci.

“CN has been working in close connection with WisDOT and the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce for many years about doing other intermodal facilities in the state. It is through that network of connections that this dialogue has really developed over the last several weeks,” Lloyd said.

It appeared that once again, the town, city and county were the last to learn of the addition of intermodal to the autoport site. Frustration on behalf of all of three was evident.

The addition of intermodal will mean an additional rail track into the site, additional staging areas both within and outside the facility, additional heavy equipment to handle the containers, double the number of employees, additional security and 50 more trucks a day bringing the projected total to 90 trucks and extending operations to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

105th Street

According to Macewicz, CN had been in discussions with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and more importantly the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads with regard to CN’s plan to resolve the 105th Street reroute. CN had set May hearing dates with the OCR to resolve the issue. This call was the first time the town was made aware of the hearings with OCR.

Krejci informed CN that the traffic impact analysis originally completed and approved by the county when the plan included only the autoport would now have to be revised. Krejci also informed CN that they would need to provide a level-of-service analysis as part of the change.

Scott, the attorney, suggested that the OCR timetable be revisited to allow the communities time to digest the new information and respond to CN with questions.

On Tuesday, April 7, Attorney Scott presented CN with a four-page document listing 40 questions to address prior to resolving the rerouting of 105th Street.

With the November developers' agreement in limbo, it appears that the township will need to exercise its jurisdiction over 105th Street if it is to get the railroad’s attention.