Gov. Tim Walz in a televised news conference announced he would extend the order requiring Minnesotans to stay home except for when obtaining essential services and planned to take into consideration additional revisions as Minnesotans continue to limit travel and social gatherings.

The original order took effect March 27 and was set to continue through Friday. The extension comes Wednesday as the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,154 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota of 30,753 tested for the illness. And 39 deaths have stemmed from the disease or complications.

Walz in recent days thanked Minnesotans for abiding by the original order and helping curb the projected spread of COVID-19, pushing out the projected peak in cases. Health officials have said social distancing measures have pushed a projected peak in cases and resulting hospitalizations further into the future, giving state emergency officials more time to build up personal protective equipment and intensive care unit capacity.

And that preparedness could make the difference in saving Minnesotans' lives, Walz said.

“We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home," he said in a statement. "While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change."

As part of the announcement, the governor also pushed out the date when dine-in restaurants, bars and places of public amusement are set to re-open until May 4. Restaurants have been allowed to remain open for delivery, takeout or curbside pickup.

The announcement comes a day after state health officials said they were encouraged to see the rate at which case totals in the state doubled had started to slow in Minnesota, suggesting the measures were effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. And so far, the state's health care system had not been overwhelmed by patients seeking care for COVID-19.

With new social distancing behaviors well-understood in the state, Republican state lawmakers on Tuesday asked that Walz allow the stay at home order to lapse so the state's economy could begin recovering from the blow dealt by the pandemic.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.