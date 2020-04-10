RED WING — Goodhue County Commissioner Barney Nesseth said he's concerned about the county's budget going forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The money we save this year will allow us not to increase taxes next year," Nesseth said.

While the county's income for 2020 should largely be untouched because the majority comes from property taxes collected by the state, plus funds from state and federal agencies, Nesseth said the state still needs to collect those property taxes. With so many businesses taking a hit due to the pandemic, many businesses might find it difficult to make those payments.

"We need to be in a position to take less," he said. "Revenue may be down because people can't pay their property taxes."

To that end, Nesseth asked the board and county administration to consider looking at cutting some staff or hours.

He pointed to his own bar and restaurant business, which has seen its revenue drop 85 percent and caused him to lay off dozens of workers.

"Some counties are furloughing county workers where they aren’t being used," he said.

County Administrator Scott Arneson said furloughing county workers now would not be beneficial because they are all busy.

"We haven’t had a situation where people have run out of work yet," Arneson said. "I don’t foresee that."

Nesseth pointed to jobs he said might not be busy such as passport processing or the Land-use Management. But Arneson said passports make up a very small part of one person's job, and land-use employees, while working from home, are still making inspections.

In the end, Arneson agreed to get a report to Nesseth and other commissioners on how busy workers in different county departments have remained during the business shut down due to the virus.