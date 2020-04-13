Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky on Monday night, April 13, issued a statement as the judge appeared to have defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in last week's spring election.

"I'm honored to have earned the trust of people across this state who believe in a tough, fair, and independent judiciary and I promise to never forget these principles as their Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice," Karofsky said in the statement.

READ MORE: Republican Eagle local election results for Pierce County area | Star-Observer local election results for St. Croix County area | CVTC reacts to passage of referendum for facility expansions

She also criticized in-person voting proceeding in the state April 7 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for lawmakers to push in-person voting back, as well as issued an executive order to move to an all mail-in election — but the order was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Nobody in this state or in this country should have been forced to choose between their safety and participating in an election," Karofsky said in the statement.

Evers last week said state health officials will work with local health departments to track individuals potentially exposed to COVID-19 during the April 7 election.

Karofsky''s win was viewed as a victory for Wisconsin Democrats. Justice Kelly was backed by conservatives and President Donald Trump.

Election results reported Monday night, April 13, are unofficial until canvassed by local boards.