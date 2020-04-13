ELLSWORTH -- The 2020 election results were announced Monday night, nearly a full week after polls closed.
A Supreme Court ruling struck down an attempt to expand the absentee ballot deadline past the April 7 election date, but allowed those postmarked on the day to still be counted when they arrived.
Municipalities made their counts on Monday rather than the usual Tuesday night.
An * indicates an incumbent.
Here are the preliminary local results as of 9:16 p.m. April 13:
Pierce County Board
District 1
Kris Sampson (write-in) - 33
Scattering - 45
District 2
Jim Ashbach - 456
Ruth Gredvig (write-in) - 7
Scattering - 15
District 3
Jon Aubart* - 594
District 4
Ruth Wood* - 542
District 5
Cecil Bjork* - 291
District 6
Michael Kahlow* - 130
District 7
Scott Bjork* - 495
District 8
Dean Bergseng* - 596
District 9
Paula Lugar* - 538
District 10
Rodney Gilles* - 541
District 11
Neil Gulbranson* - 479
District 12
Dale Auckland* - 403
District 13
Daniel Puhrmann - 430
District 14
Bill E. Schroeder* - 390
District 15
Jerry Kosin* - 360
District 16
Jeff Holst* - 438
District 17
Mel Pittman - 342
Ellsworth
Village Board
Five people sought three seats.
Michael J. Steele* - 308
Dick Hines* - 202
Rick Sweig* - 216
Scott Feuerhelm - 392
Becky Beissel - 343
School Board
Two people sought two seats.
Kurt Buckner* - 1,794
Gary Kressin* - 1,503
Elmwood
Village Board
Four people sought three seats.
Marge Binkowski* - 148
Josh Bleskacek* - 154
Rick Stohr* - 141
Pat Geraets - 116
School Board
Four people sought two seats.
Patrick Geraets - 154
Andrew A. Zierl - 86
Bernard M. Christman* - 182
Brooke Glaus* - 214
Plum City
Village Board
Peggy Gilles* - 98
Kent Gilles* - 97
School Board
Lisa DeLong - 171
Katie George - 157
River Falls
Mayor
Dan Toland* - 1,715
Aaron Taylor - 515
District 4
Todd Bjerstedt* - 445
Nathan Stauner - 123
Alderperson At-large
Matthew Berning - 1,628
Scott Morrissette* - 1,974
Ben Plunkett - 1,185
School Board
Six people sought three seats.
Bob Casey - 2,170
Stacy Johnson Myers* - 2,871
Thong T. Moua - 1,756
Todd Schultz - 2,971
Maren Valentine - 1,199
Patsy Werwie - 1,141
Spring Valley
Village Board
Four people sought three seats.
Matt Huepfel* - 274
Rich O’Connell* - 184
Kevin Olson - 226
Tony Vodnik - 138
School Board
Four people sought three seats.
Bobbie Jaeger* - 278
Matthew Schreiber* - 332
Cristy Peavey - 306
Alicia Achen Cosgrove - 215
Referendum - Pierce County
“Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps? Yes or no.”
Yes - 6,048
No - 1,842