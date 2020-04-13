ELLSWORTH -- The 2020 election results were announced Monday night, nearly a full week after polls closed.

A Supreme Court ruling struck down an attempt to expand the absentee ballot deadline past the April 7 election date, but allowed those postmarked on the day to still be counted when they arrived.

Municipalities made their counts on Monday rather than the usual Tuesday night.

An * indicates an incumbent.

Here are the preliminary local results as of 9:16 p.m. April 13:

Pierce County Board

District 1

Kris Sampson (write-in) - 33

Scattering - 45

District 2

Jim Ashbach - 456

Ruth Gredvig (write-in) - 7

Scattering - 15

District 3

Jon Aubart* - 594

District 4

Ruth Wood* - 542

District 5

Cecil Bjork* - 291

District 6

Michael Kahlow* - 130

District 7

Scott Bjork* - 495

District 8

Dean Bergseng* - 596

District 9

Paula Lugar* - 538

District 10

Rodney Gilles* - 541

District 11

Neil Gulbranson* - 479

District 12

Dale Auckland* - 403

District 13

Daniel Puhrmann - 430

District 14

Bill E. Schroeder* - 390

District 15

Jerry Kosin* - 360

District 16

Jeff Holst* - 438

District 17

Mel Pittman - 342

Ellsworth

Village Board

Five people sought three seats.

Michael J. Steele* - 308

Dick Hines* - 202

Rick Sweig* - 216

Scott Feuerhelm - 392

Becky Beissel - 343

School Board

Two people sought two seats.

Kurt Buckner* - 1,794

Gary Kressin* - 1,503

Elmwood

Village Board

Four people sought three seats.

Marge Binkowski* - 148

Josh Bleskacek* - 154

Rick Stohr* - 141

Pat Geraets - 116

School Board

Four people sought two seats.

Patrick Geraets - 154

Andrew A. Zierl - 86

Bernard M. Christman* - 182

Brooke Glaus* - 214

Plum City

Village Board

Peggy Gilles* - 98

Kent Gilles* - 97

School Board

Lisa DeLong - 171

Katie George - 157

River Falls

Mayor

Dan Toland* - 1,715

Aaron Taylor - 515

District 4

Todd Bjerstedt* - 445

Nathan Stauner - 123

Alderperson At-large

Matthew Berning - 1,628

Scott Morrissette* - 1,974

Ben Plunkett - 1,185

School Board

Six people sought three seats.

Bob Casey - 2,170

Stacy Johnson Myers* - 2,871

Thong T. Moua - 1,756

Todd Schultz - 2,971

Maren Valentine - 1,199

Patsy Werwie - 1,141

Spring Valley

Village Board

Four people sought three seats.

Matt Huepfel* - 274

Rich O’Connell* - 184

Kevin Olson - 226

Tony Vodnik - 138

School Board

Four people sought three seats.

Bobbie Jaeger* - 278

Matthew Schreiber* - 332

Cristy Peavey - 306

Alicia Achen Cosgrove - 215





Referendum - Pierce County

“Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps? Yes or no.”

Yes - 6,048

No - 1,842