HUDSON — The 2020 election results were announced Monday night, nearly a full week after polls closed.

A Supreme Court ruling struck down an attempt to expand the absentee ballot deadline past the April 7 election date, but allowed those postmarked on the day to still be counted when they arrived.

Municipalities made their counts on Monday then, rather than the usual Tuesday night.

Here are the local unofficial results:

City of Hudson

Mayor

Joyce Hall - 1,630

Rich O’Connor - 1,769

District 2

Bill Alms - 537

District 3

Paul Deziel - 410

District 4

Jim Webber - 443





City of New Richmond

Mayor

Fred Home - 1,432

District 4

Michael Montello - 173

District 5

Ronald Volkert - 236

District 6

James Zajkowksi - 200

Kari Kraft - 201

City of River Falls

Mayor

Dan Toland - 2,430

Aaron Taylor - 681

District 4

Todd Bjerstedt - 445

Nathan Stauner - 123

Alderperson At-large

Matthew Berning - 1,628

Scott Morrissette - 1,974

Ben Plunkett - 1,185

St. Croix County

District 1

Lisa Lind - 329

Ed Schachtner - 507





District 2

Shawn Anderson - 645





District 3

Steven Mael - 277

Bob Long - 585





District 4

Cathy Leaf - 654

Robert Cizek - 405





District 5

Tim Caruso - 549

Carah Koch - 585





District 6

Tim Hall - 928





District 7

Paul W. Berning - 545

Andrew Hassan - 411





District 8

Rick Ottino - 733





District 9

Bob Feidler - 898





District 10

Dave Ostness - 613

Jacquie Niccum - 483





District 11

Scott Counter - 588

Gary R. Hanson - 356





District 12

Christopher Parent - 368

Daniel Hansen - 481





District 13

Scottie E. Ard - 440

Ryan Sherly - 390





District 14

William S. Leber - 381

Greg Tellijohn - 456





District 15

David Peterson - 879





District 16

Paulette Anderson - 590

Brandon Perry - 378





District 17

Judy Achterhof - 756





District 18

Shelly Tomtschik - 890





District 19

William Peavey - 1,011





Hudson School Board

Two open seats

Carrie Whitacre - 4,815

Heather Logelin - 4,436





New Richmond School Board

Three open seats

Bryan D. Schafer - 2,336

Paula J. Kolbeck - 2,310

Marilyn D. Duerst - 2,223





River Falls School Board

Three open seats

Bob Casey - 2,170

Stacy Johnson Myers - 2,871

Thong T. Moua - 1,756

Todd Schultz - 2,971

Maren Valentine - 1,199

Patsy Werwie - 1,141





St. Croix Central School Board

Two open seats

Bryan Kofal - 1,023

David Olsen - 1,142





Somerset School Board

Two open seats

Roxanne Kendle - 689

Bruce Baillargeon - 817

Josie Coen - 398

Chris Murray - 434

Town of Hudson

Supervisor 1

Ken Thill - 921

Geoff McCarthy - 811





Supervisor 3

Mary Yacoub-Raad - 916

Susan Blank - 928





Town of St. Joseph

Supersivor 1

No candidate filed

Write in - 222





Supervisor 3

Laurie DeRosier - 587





Town of Somerset

Two open seats

Tim Witzmann - 586

Shane M. Demulling - 615





Town of Star Prairie

Two open seats

Brian Duggan - 438

Michele Hermansen - 462





Town of Troy

Supervisor 2

Lowell Enerson - 927





Supervisor 4

Cliff Jennings - 520

Ray Knapp - 568





Village of Hammond

Three open seats

Lynn Pabst - 253

Mark Benton - 165

Chris Buckel - 284

Howard W. Evans - 182





Village of North Hudson

Three open seats

Frank Halvorson - 362

Tim Zais - 591

Bryan Pike - 518

Philip Matz- 475





Village of Roberts

Three open seats

Katy Kapaun - 267

Shawn Dakovich - 228





Village of Somerset

Three open seats

James Chandler - 132

Chris Moreno - 242

Brandon Koziol - 234

Kim Putz- 143

Julie Lange - 277

Bartt Palmer - 121





Village of Star Prairie

Two open seats

Criag Matthys - 103

Lisette Rendell - 81





Referendum - St. Croix County Advisory

“Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”

Yes - 14,859

No - 4,608



