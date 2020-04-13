HUDSON — The 2020 election results were announced Monday night, nearly a full week after polls closed.
A Supreme Court ruling struck down an attempt to expand the absentee ballot deadline past the April 7 election date, but allowed those postmarked on the day to still be counted when they arrived.
Municipalities made their counts on Monday then, rather than the usual Tuesday night.
Here are the local unofficial results:
City of Hudson
Mayor
Joyce Hall - 1,630
Rich O’Connor - 1,769
District 2
Bill Alms - 537
District 3
Paul Deziel - 410
District 4
Jim Webber - 443
City of New Richmond
Mayor
Fred Home - 1,432
District 4
Michael Montello - 173
District 5
Ronald Volkert - 236
District 6
James Zajkowksi - 200
Kari Kraft - 201
City of River Falls
Mayor
Dan Toland - 2,430
Aaron Taylor - 681
District 4
Todd Bjerstedt - 445
Nathan Stauner - 123
Alderperson At-large
Matthew Berning - 1,628
Scott Morrissette - 1,974
Ben Plunkett - 1,185
St. Croix County
District 1
Lisa Lind - 329
Ed Schachtner - 507
District 2
Shawn Anderson - 645
District 3
Steven Mael - 277
Bob Long - 585
District 4
Cathy Leaf - 654
Robert Cizek - 405
District 5
Tim Caruso - 549
Carah Koch - 585
District 6
Tim Hall - 928
District 7
Paul W. Berning - 545
Andrew Hassan - 411
District 8
Rick Ottino - 733
District 9
Bob Feidler - 898
District 10
Dave Ostness - 613
Jacquie Niccum - 483
District 11
Scott Counter - 588
Gary R. Hanson - 356
District 12
Christopher Parent - 368
Daniel Hansen - 481
District 13
Scottie E. Ard - 440
Ryan Sherly - 390
District 14
William S. Leber - 381
Greg Tellijohn - 456
District 15
David Peterson - 879
District 16
Paulette Anderson - 590
Brandon Perry - 378
District 17
Judy Achterhof - 756
District 18
Shelly Tomtschik - 890
District 19
William Peavey - 1,011
Hudson School Board
Two open seats
Carrie Whitacre - 4,815
Heather Logelin - 4,436
New Richmond School Board
Three open seats
Bryan D. Schafer - 2,336
Paula J. Kolbeck - 2,310
Marilyn D. Duerst - 2,223
River Falls School Board
Three open seats
Bob Casey - 2,170
Stacy Johnson Myers - 2,871
Thong T. Moua - 1,756
Todd Schultz - 2,971
Maren Valentine - 1,199
Patsy Werwie - 1,141
St. Croix Central School Board
Two open seats
Bryan Kofal - 1,023
David Olsen - 1,142
Somerset School Board
Two open seats
Roxanne Kendle - 689
Bruce Baillargeon - 817
Josie Coen - 398
Chris Murray - 434
Town of Hudson
Supervisor 1
Ken Thill - 921
Geoff McCarthy - 811
Supervisor 3
Mary Yacoub-Raad - 916
Susan Blank - 928
Town of St. Joseph
Supersivor 1
No candidate filed
Write in - 222
Supervisor 3
Laurie DeRosier - 587
Town of Somerset
Two open seats
Tim Witzmann - 586
Shane M. Demulling - 615
Town of Star Prairie
Two open seats
Brian Duggan - 438
Michele Hermansen - 462
Town of Troy
Supervisor 2
Lowell Enerson - 927
Supervisor 4
Cliff Jennings - 520
Ray Knapp - 568
Village of Hammond
Three open seats
Lynn Pabst - 253
Mark Benton - 165
Chris Buckel - 284
Howard W. Evans - 182
Village of North Hudson
Three open seats
Frank Halvorson - 362
Tim Zais - 591
Bryan Pike - 518
Philip Matz- 475
Village of Roberts
Three open seats
Katy Kapaun - 267
Shawn Dakovich - 228
Village of Somerset
Three open seats
James Chandler - 132
Chris Moreno - 242
Brandon Koziol - 234
Kim Putz- 143
Julie Lange - 277
Bartt Palmer - 121
Village of Star Prairie
Two open seats
Criag Matthys - 103
Lisette Rendell - 81
Referendum - St. Croix County Advisory
“Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
Yes - 14,859
No - 4,608