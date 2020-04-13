HUDSON — The 2020 election results were announced Monday night, nearly a full week after polls closed.

A Supreme Court ruling struck down an attempt to expand the absentee ballot deadline past the April 7 election date, but allowed those postmarked on the day to still be counted when they arrived.

Municipalities made their counts on Monday then, rather than the usual Tuesday night.

Here are the local unofficial results:

City of Hudson

Mayor

Joyce Hall - 1,630

Rich O’Connor - 1,769

District 2

Bill Alms - 537

District 3

Paul Deziel - 410

District 4

Jim Webber - 443



City of New Richmond

Mayor

Fred Home - 1,432

District 4

Michael Montello - 173

District 5

Ronald Volkert - 236

District 6

James Zajkowksi - 200

Kari Kraft - 201

City of River Falls

Mayor

Dan Toland - 2,430

Aaron Taylor - 681

District 4

Todd Bjerstedt - 445

Nathan Stauner - 123

Alderperson At-large

Matthew Berning - 1,628

Scott Morrissette - 1,974

Ben Plunkett - 1,185

St. Croix County

District 1

Lisa Lind - 329

Ed Schachtner - 507



District 2

Shawn Anderson - 645



District 3

Steven Mael - 277

Bob Long - 585



District 4

Cathy Leaf - 654

Robert Cizek - 405



District 5

Tim Caruso - 549

Carah Koch - 585



District 6

Tim Hall - 928



District 7

Paul W. Berning - 545

Andrew Hassan - 411



District 8

Rick Ottino - 733



District 9

Bob Feidler - 898



District 10

Dave Ostness - 613

Jacquie Niccum - 483



District 11

Scott Counter - 588

Gary R. Hanson - 356



District 12

Christopher Parent - 368

Daniel Hansen - 481



District 13

Scottie E. Ard - 440

Ryan Sherly - 390



District 14

William S. Leber - 381

Greg Tellijohn - 456



District 15

David Peterson - 879



District 16

Paulette Anderson - 590

Brandon Perry - 378



District 17

Judy Achterhof - 756



District 18

Shelly Tomtschik - 890



District 19

William Peavey - 1,011



Hudson School Board

Two open seats

Carrie Whitacre - 4,815

Heather Logelin - 4,436



New Richmond School Board

Three open seats

Bryan D. Schafer - 2,336

Paula J. Kolbeck - 2,310

Marilyn D. Duerst - 2,223



River Falls School Board

Three open seats

Bob Casey - 2,170

Stacy Johnson Myers - 2,871

Thong T. Moua - 1,756

Todd Schultz - 2,971

Maren Valentine - 1,199

Patsy Werwie - 1,141



St. Croix Central School Board

Two open seats

Bryan Kofal - 1,023

David Olsen - 1,142



Somerset School Board

Two open seats

Roxanne Kendle - 689

Bruce Baillargeon - 817

Josie Coen - 398

Chris Murray - 434

Town of Hudson

Supervisor 1

Ken Thill - 921

Geoff McCarthy - 811



Supervisor 3

Mary Yacoub-Raad - 916

Susan Blank - 928



Town of St. Joseph

Supersivor 1

No candidate filed

Write in - 222



Supervisor 3

Laurie DeRosier - 587



Town of Somerset

Two open seats

Tim Witzmann - 586

Shane M. Demulling - 615



Town of Star Prairie

Two open seats

Brian Duggan - 438

Michele Hermansen - 462



Town of Troy

Supervisor 2

Lowell Enerson - 927



Supervisor 4

Cliff Jennings - 520

Ray Knapp - 568



Village of Hammond

Three open seats

Lynn Pabst - 253

Mark Benton - 165

Chris Buckel - 284

Howard W. Evans - 182



Village of North Hudson

Three open seats

Frank Halvorson - 362

Tim Zais - 591

Bryan Pike - 518

Philip Matz- 475



Village of Roberts

Three open seats

Katy Kapaun - 267

Shawn Dakovich - 228



Village of Somerset

Three open seats

James Chandler - 132

Chris Moreno - 242

Brandon Koziol - 234

Kim Putz- 143

Julie Lange - 277

Bartt Palmer - 121



Village of Star Prairie

Two open seats

Criag Matthys - 103

Lisette Rendell - 81



Referendum - St. Croix County Advisory

“Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”

Yes - 14,859

No - 4,608