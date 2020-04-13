With unofficial April 7 election results looking good Monday night for a referendum to create and expand campus facilities, Chippewa Valley Technical College issued a statement thanking voters in the 11-county district, including Pierce and St. Croix counties.

“We are grateful for the support of the voters, who recognized that education is vital to the economic health of the region throughout various stages of the economy,” CVTC president Bruce Barker said in a statement. “We are dedicated to our mission to provide applied education that leads to quality of life, satisfying careers and a productive workforce. The voters’ approval will enable us to better meet the needs of the area.”

Unofficial results Monday night, April 13, had the referendum passing by a margin of 62% to 38% with 326 of 330 precincts reporting, according to CVTC.

The $48.8 million referendum greenlights construction of a Transportation Education Center, renovation of the Emergency Service Education Center, addition of an Automated Fabrication Lab at the Manufacturing Education Center and purchase of land next to the the River Falls Campus for expansion.

The referendum also calls for remodeling at the Menomonie Campus, science labs at the Chippewa Falls and River Falls campuses and development of mobile labs.

“This is a good investment for the entire district,” said Paul Bauer, chairman of the CVTC district board, in a news release. “The projects proposed are targeted for specific needs in the workforce. This is even more important as the area recovers from the unexpected downturn we are experiencing. We are thankful to the voters who understand how important CVTC is to all aspects of our economy and our communities.”

The referendum effectively raises property taxes an estimated $13 per year per $100,000 property value.