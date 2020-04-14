RED WING -- The Red Wing City Council voted to refund liquor license payments for local businesses that had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council also voted to waive liquor license payments for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

“I believe we should waive the fees. I think every little bit can help our local businesses,” Council member Erin Buss said Monday night.

Kay Kuhlmann, the council administrator, and Teri Swanson, the city clerk, created a report explaining how waiving the liquor license fees will impact local businesses and the city.

According to the report, this action would aid 27 businesses. Waiving the fee for the upcoming fiscal year would create a loss of revenue for the city of about $45,500.

The financial impact of prorated refunds for businesses that closed will depend on the length of the pandemic. If businesses are closed through June 30, the refund will result in costing the city $12,836.

The council members all voiced their support of this resolution.

“I think it’s necessary in the long run for the economics of our community that relies so heavily on our restaurants,” Council member Becky Norton said.

“I hope that as we go down the road here or as things change or whatever, if we have to do more than just this to support our businesses in town that we’ll relook at it again and keep it in the forefront,” Council member Kim Beise added.

Mayor Sean Dowse emphasized that this action is important and should be completed quickly: “It’s a matter of not only allowing businesses to get back up on their feet I think at this time and going forward it’s a matter of survival.”

