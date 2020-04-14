HUDSON — As the 2021 Highway 35 project approaches, the city of Hudson continues debating some aspects of it with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In March, the city sent a letter to WisDOT with a list of changes council members want to the reconstruction project that will span all of Second Street downtown and continue into North Hudson.

The response the city received in April did not adequately address the city’s concerns, City Engineer Dean Chamberlain said.

Public Works Director Mike Mroz said city staff would work with WisDOT this week, and bring ideas back to the council’s meeting on April 21.

The largest change the city wanted to see was in the design of Second Street between Division and North streets running under the railroad bridge.

Chamberlain proposed creating a 10-foot shared path for bikes and pedestrians on the west side of the road, a sidewalk on the east and a 4-foot buffer on each side.

WisDOT rejected that plan. WisDOT Project Manager Dave Koepp said bringing the road lanes down that much would not allow for safe and efficient traffic. It would also not leave enough room to stage construction.

Koepp said WisDOT’s proposal of a 5-foot sidewalk, with a sloped 2-foot buffer includes a 6-foot bike lane and accommodates the needs of vehicles, bikes and pedestrians.

Council member Jim Webber said his concern is the drop from the sidewalk to the roadway, and the safety it poses for kids on bikes. Families are not going to take young children on bikes into an on-road bike lane, he said.

Webber said he and his wife have raised this issue of safety at public involvement meetings and written comments, and received no response.

“We should have had this hard conversation a few months ago,” he said.

Koepp said they could work with the city on widening the sidewalk or flattening the boulevard in between sidewalk and road, as there is an extra foot on each side.

Chamberlain said he’d want a minimum width of 8 feet.

“You can always build anything,” Koepp said. “It’s just what it’s going to cost.”

The retaining walls on that portion of the road restrict the available width. Those retaining walls could be purchased and rebuilt to offer more room, but if one homeowner does not want to sell, the project won’t work. Also, any cost to do so would be wholly the city’s.

“The numbers climb in a hurry,” Koepp said.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves asked if the on-street bike lane could be protected by a barrier. Koepp said they looked at that, but the barrier is too wide. The sidewalk width has to be maintained for ADA requirements.

Koepp said having a shared path on one side of the road and nothing on the other could be an option. There are access points coming down the hill to the existing sidewalk, that would then lead only to curb and street.

That change would not allow the project to meet its deadlines, and would mean a delay.

Koepp said a decision needs to be made within a couple of weeks, as the project’s final plans are due in May.

Chamberlain said it could make sense to postpone the portion of the project to get the design right.

WisDOT Chief Engineer Paul Conlin said if a portion of the project was delayed, the rest would go ahead in 2021. They would then try to find a hole in the six-year schedule to come back.

If the entire project is delayed, the time frame would be filled with a backlogged project, and a new time would not open up in that six-year schedule. They would try to reschedule, but Conlin said he couldn’t guarantee when that would be.

Council Member Randy Morrissette said he did not want to delay the project.

Mayor Rich O’Connor agreed with Morrissettee.

“If we get out of the queue right now, I don’t know when we get back in,” he said.

Reeves said they could look at mitigation options while keeping it on schedule.