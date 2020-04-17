ST. PAUL — Nearly one month after he ordered nonessential businesses to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, April 17 gave golf courses and shooting ranges across Minnesota the OK to reopen.

Walz's latest executive order allows them to resume business beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. Outdoor equipment retailers and rental centers remain closed, however, as do campgrounds.

"It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19," Walz said in a statement. "This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy."

The statement Walz's office sent to the media on Friday advised patrons of newly reopened outdoor recreation businesses to continue practicing social distancing guidelines, such as staying 6 feet apart from one another. The order allows bait shops, outdoor shooting ranges, game farms, public and private parks and trails, golf courses, driving ranges, boating and off-road vehicle services to reopen or remain open.

Minnesotans were already able to venture outside to hunt, fish, walk and run under the stay at home order Walz previously issued.



