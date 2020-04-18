RED WING -- COVID-19 has been hard on, well, everyone. But seniors in high school are in an interesting place: no prom, no saying goodbye to teachers and friends, maybe even no graduation ceremony.

While the residents of Red Wing can not gather to demonstrate their appreciation of the class of 2020 there are steps being taken to try to show the seniors that they are not forgotten during the pandemic.

One way is the lighting of the Athletic Field.

During Monday’s City Council meeting the council unanimously voted to turn on the field lights at 8:20 p.m. each night for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. This will continue until graduation day, June 5.

“The lights, I definitely support it for our seniors and the purpose behind it,” said Council member Kim Beise.

Council member Becky Norton agreed that the city should turn the lights on for seniors. She added:

“If we do this I really want to push the education piece as well… it’s not about getting out of your car and running around and doing those sorts of things.”